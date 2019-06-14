THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket to host National Youth Football Champions League

FOOTBALL: Phuket will host the National Youth Football League Champions League under-15 tournament from Wednesday, June 19, until Sunday, June 30.

Football
By The Phuket News

Friday 14 June 2019, 11:36AM

Players and officials attend the Champions League draw. Photo: Supplied

Players and officials attend the Champions League draw. Photo: Supplied

The tournament will host the 16 best under-15 youth teams in the country from five regions. Matches will be played at Surakul Football Stadium and Phuket Rajabhat University Football Stadium.

The 16 teams will be divided into four groups of four teams, with the first- and second-placed teams in each group qualifying for the knockout stages.

The winning team will be awarded B1 million in prize money while second place receives B500,000, third place B200,000 and fourth B100,000.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

A welcome party for the teams will be held at the Royal Phuket City Hotel on Tuesday, June 18, and the opening ceremony will take place on Wednesday, June 19, at Surakul Stadium.

The same competition will be held for under-19s, under-17s and under-13s in different parts of Thailand in July and August.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

TrueVisions wins English Premier League rights
Women’s World Cup holders USA demolish Thailand 13-0
Women’s World Cup kicks off with interest at a new high
Real Madrid agree deal to sign Chelsea’s Hazard
Thais out of King’s Cup after keeper error
’It means so much’ - Liverpool beat Tottenham to win sixth European Cup
Mongolian national team prepare for World Cup qualifier in Phuket
Take a chant on me – a very British footballing art
Farewell gift: Hazard scores twice as Chelsea win Europa League final
Arsenal and Chelsea ready for Europa League battle in distant Baku
Dubai group ‘agree terms’ for Newcastle takeover
Arsenal, Chelsea return unsold Europa League final tickets
FIFA drops plans for 48-team 2022 World Cup
Guardiola relentless as Man City’s muscle pounds rivals
Crystal Palace deny takeover talks with Thaksin

 

Phuket community
Rawai targets criminals, rogue drivers with B17mn CCTV camera project

Camera systems are fine, but you have to watch them 24 hours a day in control centres like they do i...(Read More)

Patong police net 13 suspects during Hi-Lo gambling raid

Problem with local Officialdom is they make a big poe-ha about small issues. The real big issues the...(Read More)

Rawai targets criminals, rogue drivers with B17mn CCTV camera project

Yup, real sufficient big speed bumps that can make they not drive faster than 50kmh in order to avo...(Read More)

Free legal service project on hold as ‘volunteer lawyers’ wait for budget

I remember that Patong police station did sack all the foreign tourist volunteer police who were spe...(Read More)

Free legal service project on hold as ‘volunteer lawyers’ wait for budget

Silly me, when I read the first article I thought that these guys were actually volunteering their s...(Read More)

Patong police net 13 suspects during Hi-Lo gambling raid

"The laugh stock of the month" Actually this price is reserved for you,every month. Luckil...(Read More)

Video highlights animal cruelty at Samutprakarn Crocodile Farm and Zoo

This National Geographic article will hopefully shame Thai authorities into doing something about th...(Read More)

Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads

That's already Fast and Furious everyday on Phuket Roads !! We won't even be able to notice...(Read More)

Rawai targets criminals, rogue drivers with B17mn CCTV camera project

Just install speed bumps in the underpass and no one can drive over 50. Do the same on rawai beach r...(Read More)

Patong police net 13 suspects during Hi-Lo gambling raid

If you like yourself as RTP , wow, in a joined operation (!), make yourself the laugh stock of the ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
La Boucherie
Baan and Beyond
HeadStart International School Phuket
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion
China International Boat Show 2019

 