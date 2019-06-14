FOOTBALL: Phuket will host the National Youth Football League Champions League under-15 tournament from Wednesday, June 19, until Sunday, June 30.

Football

By The Phuket News

Friday 14 June 2019, 11:36AM

Players and officials attend the Champions League draw. Photo: Supplied

The tournament will host the 16 best under-15 youth teams in the country from five regions. Matches will be played at Surakul Football Stadium and Phuket Rajabhat University Football Stadium.

The 16 teams will be divided into four groups of four teams, with the first- and second-placed teams in each group qualifying for the knockout stages.

The winning team will be awarded B1 million in prize money while second place receives B500,000, third place B200,000 and fourth B100,000.

A welcome party for the teams will be held at the Royal Phuket City Hotel on Tuesday, June 18, and the opening ceremony will take place on Wednesday, June 19, at Surakul Stadium.

The same competition will be held for under-19s, under-17s and under-13s in different parts of Thailand in July and August.