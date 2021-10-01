BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket to host Muay Thai World Championships

Phuket to host Muay Thai World Championships

MUAY THAI: It has been confirmed that Phuket has been chosen to host the 2021 International Federation of Muaythai Associations’ (IFMA) Youth and Senior World Championships.

Muay-Thai
By The Phuket News

Friday 1 October 2021, 03:40PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and officials at the meeting last Thursday (Sept 23). Photo: Supplied

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and officials at the meeting last Thursday (Sept 23). Photo: Supplied

The announcement was made at a meeting last Thursday (Sept 23) at the Blue Tree Water Park complex in Cherng Talay, chaired by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew. Blue Tree will serve as the host venue for the torunament which has been confirmed to take place between Dec 1-12 and which will invite over 800 participating athletes from 80 countries worldwide.

Governor Narong was joined by Daniel Steinke, the General Manager of Blue Tree, at the Blue Tree Club House to welcome representatives from relevant Phuket Provincial Government departments including Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization (PPAO, or OrBorJor), and PPAO Deputy President Anuphap Wetwanitsanong.

The Amateur Boxing Association of Thailand and IFMA will jointly organisethe event in accordance with government policy as one of the projects to promote sports tourism with the goal of creating a good image and building confidence with tourists and foreign investors, said Governor Narong.

The Governor added that the event would help create increased local employment opportunities and raise income which would in turn be distributed within the local community.

“The PPAO is ready to support this event,” commented Mr Anuphap.

“It is a great opportunity to promote the identity of Thai art and culture, of which Muay Thai is a world-famous component,” he added.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

“It is also a very good opportunity to help promote and push Phuket as a preferred tourism destination following the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

IFMA President Dr Sakchye Tapsuwan and Secretary General Stephan Fox made a detailed presentation on the event, highlighting in particular the association’s strict policy on prioritising the health and safety of all participants at the core of their work. They were joined by representatives of the Amateur Muay Thai Association of Thailand, IFMA Technical Delegate Ajarn Paiboon Srichaisawat and IFMA’s Local Organising Committee partner Brite Panther, led by CEO Vit

Suthithavil.

While the main meeting took place at Blue Tree, which will serve as the official competition venue, further site visits were conducted athotels and other venues across the island.

The announcement comes after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) granted the IFMA full recognition at the 138th IOC session in Tokyo in July meaning Muay Thai will be certified as an official Olympic sport in future.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Qatar to hold its first ever Formula One Grand Prix
SAT announces Phuket Invitation 2021
Polking appointed as national coach
Hamilton victorious in Russia but Verstappen the real winner
Thailand to host Asian volleyball club tournaments
New USA golf era sends message in epic Ryder Cup romp
Hamilton wins, heartbreak for Norris in Russian GP downpour
Brentford deny Liverpool in ‘wild ride’ six-goal thriller
Norris on pole in wet and wild Russian qualifying
Usyk ends Joshua’s reign as world heavyweight champion
Potter magic has Seagulls flying high
Chelsea face Man City test as Liverpool, Man Utd bid to keep pace
Super eight: Verstappen vs Hamilton enters final title leg
Patong Penguins feel the Wrath of Khan
Chelsea cruise at Spurs, De Gea and Lingard star in Man Utd win

 

Phuket community
Australia readies to reopen, praised as good news for Phuket

Don't be happy too pre-maturely (don't fool ourselves). So long as the COE policy remains i...(Read More)

Phuket demands reform of COE

Once quarantine is lifted the COE will only be for a COVID test and insurance. The insurance is an u...(Read More)

Phuket Governor asks for Pfizer, Sinopharm for children aged 3-17

Interesting that no-one wants to compare with polio or smallpox, etc, but now we have thalidomide th...(Read More)

LGBT want to donate blood

It's normal the world over for gay men to be restricted in their eligibility to donate blood. It...(Read More)

TAT eyes 1mn Phuket visitors in 6 months

Until this very moment all TAT expecting/thinking/hoping during the year behind us is just pep talk ...(Read More)

TAT eyes 1mn Phuket visitors in 6 months

All smoke and mirrors and fake news to try to keep the average Thai happy. No tourism for at least ...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Restaurant booze ban lifted, Dual pricing at hospitals allowed |:| September 30

Thai Court allows dual pricing in hospitals. Thai still don't realize that foreigners see this a...(Read More)

Nigerian man, Thai woman arrested in Phuket for B11mn romance scams

Well, one thing for sure, the Phuket 'tight entry provisions' were not as tight as Phuket Of...(Read More)

LGBT want to donate blood

Disgusting that they are discriminated against like this, especially in a country that has such a hi...(Read More)

DSI steps in over Phuket protected forest land spat

Last encroachment check happening was 1 years ago. Investigae DSI now first, Perhaps the officials h...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
PaintFX
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions

 