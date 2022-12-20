Pro Property Partners
Phuket to host Mini X Games

X GAMES: Phuket is set to host a Mini X Games tournament on Saturday (Dec 24) where youngsters will compete across three sports for a total prize pot of B35,000.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 22 December 2022, 02:30PM

The official poster for Saturday’s (Dec 24) Mini X Games event. Image: Sport Association of Phuket

Taking place at Limelight Avenue shopping Mall in Talat Yai, participants will contest in Balance Bike, Inline Speed Roller Skating and Skateboarding.

Starting at 1pm on level two of the mall, the Balance Bike competition will be split into five separate age groups for male and female competitors, ranging from two to seven years of age. The top four finishers in each category will receive a trophy with B1,000 going to the winner, B800 to second, B500 to third and B400 to fourth. All entrants will receive an official certificate marking their participation.

The Inline Skating and Skateboard competitions will run from 4-7pm in the mall’s carpark, otherwise known as the flea market area. Both disciplines will be judged on highest jump achieved and best tricks performed, with the skateboarding also incorporating a specific game based on minimal mistakes made.

Allocated prize money in both disciplines is to be B2,000 for the winner, B1,500 for second and B1,000 for third. There was no mention of age limitation from the official information shared by the organisers.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew will preside over the opening ceremony on level two of the Limelight Avenue mall and also distribute prizes once all competition is concluded.

In organising the event the Phuket Provincial Tourism and Sports Office has joined with the Sports Authority of Thailand, the Phuket Tourist Association, the Sports Association of Phuket, Limelight Avenue Phuket, K Park Phuket and the Phuket X-Treme Club.

The event is being held under the ‘One Province One Sport’ initiative driven by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to help promote sports tourism and boost the local economy in Phuket which was hit so hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the event strives to encourage youngsters to become active and engage in sports to promote a healther lifestyle. Organisers explained in a pre-event press release that all three sports can be enjoyed either indoors or outdoors and are all fun for children to engage in, hoping that others can be encouraged to participate in future.

There will be a series of booths on the fringes of the event promoting sporting goods and local craft goods as well as food and drink stalls. There will also be a performance from the South Timez Dance Academy and a concert from the winning band from the Advice Music Contest which took place in late October.

Further information can be accessed from the Phuket Provincial Tourism and Sports Office by calling 076-217-054, with specific details for the Balance Bike competition available on 081-466-9992 and the Inline Skate and Skateboard competitions on 082 004-8795.

