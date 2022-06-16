Phuket to host Liverpool and Manchester United training camp

FOOTBALL: English Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United will be providing opportunity for Phuket residents to learn from the best when they host a two-day training camp on the island this coming week.

FootballPremier-League

By The Phuket News

Friday 17 June 2022, 12:45PM

The two-day training clinic is to be held on Thursday and Friday (June 23-24) at Surakul Stadium in Phuket and is part of the highly-anticipated 2022 Century Cup that the two rivals are contesting at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on July 12.

The camp will provide opportunity for young men and women to learn advanced techniques taught by representatives of two of the most well known and successful football clubs in the world that it is hoped can contribute to developing their individual skills to enable future opportunity in the sport.

As part of the southern chapter, and in addition to Phuket, there are a further 15 provinces scheduled to take part at Surakul Stadium, including Krabi, Chumphon, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Phang Nga, Phatthalung, Yala, Ranong, Songkhla, Satun, Surat Thani, Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Further training camps are scheduled in other regions throughout the country at later dates which includes the northern region in Chiang Mai, the northeastern region in Udon Thani and the central region in Chanthaburi.

The southern chapter clinic was announced on Wednesday (June 15) by Thammawat Wongcharoenyos, President of the Phuket Sports Association, at the Chaloem Phrakiat Building.

Joining Mr Thammawat was Dr Supranee Guptasa, National Sports Development Fund Manager, Satit Boonthong, a senior member of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), Winai Thongrat, representative of the Provincial Sports Association, and Winit Lertratanachai, Chief Executive Officer of Fresh Air Festival Co., Ltd., which is organising the high-profile match between Liverpool and Manchester United in Bangkok on July 12.

No specific details on the structure of the camp or who would be directly involved from either of the English clubs was provided at time of press.