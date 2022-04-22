tengoku
Phuket to host Joint Trade Committee meeting with Bhutan

PHUKET: Government officials in Phuket are preparing to welcome a ministerial delegation from Bhutan to the island as part of a Joint Trade Committee (JTC) next week as the two countries strive to establish a preferential trade agreement (PTA) on selected goods and tariffs.

cultureeconomicsreligion
By The Phuket News

Friday 22 April 2022, 02:43PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew hosted a press conference at 10am yesterday (Apr 21) at the Pago Design Phuket Hotel on Rassada Rd in Phuket Town to detail the 4th Thai-Bhutan JTC meeting which will take place at the Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket on Apr 27-29.

Joining Governor Narong at the meeting were Deputy Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam, Permanent Secretary of Phuket Province Somprat Prabsongkram, the Deputy Director of Internal Security Phuket Province Rear Admiral Kanokpol Pimthong, the Commander-in-Chief of Phuket Provincial Police Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, and Deputy Prime Minister of Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization (PPAO) Anupap Wechvanichsanong.

Also present were Mayor of Phuket City Saroj Angkhanapilas, Woranit Aphirat Jirawong from Phuket Provincial Commerce Office, the Head of Communicable Diseases Group from the Phuket Provincial Prison Office Dr Kusuma Sawangphan, and Mr Krishna Tipayachan, Commander of the Phuket Prison.

Ms Woranit explained the upcoming JTC meeting is being organised by the Department of International Trade Negotiations and will convene Deputy Prime Minister and Ministers from both countires with Thai Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit serving as chairman.

The objective of the two-day meeting is to establish a PTA between the two countries and to negotiate tariff reductions based on an exchange of various goods of varying quantities.

Ms Woranit further emphasised the strong traditional ties between Thailand and Bhutan that is evident from the respective Royal families of the two countries all the way down to the people of each nation. She highlighted connections of a cultural and religious nature that strengthens relations between the two countries, adding that as host for the meeting Thailand will ensure a secure and comfortable stay for the attendees from Bhutan.

She further explained that additional activities have been scheduled for the Bhutanese guests during their stay, such as a visit to the Phuket Pineapple Plantation that has been certified by the Thai Geographical Indication Product Standard as the pineapple is regarded as the symbol that represents Phuket’s identity.

Ms Woranit concluded by saying she hopes all Phuketians will join together to serve as respectful and accommodating hosts to create the right impression to the overseas guests and to ensure the JTC meeting is an overwhelming success.

