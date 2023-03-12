Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket to host Asia Pickleball Open Championship

Phuket to host Asia Pickleball Open Championship

PICKLEBALL: The increasingly popular sport of pickleball takes centre stage in Phuket this week as the island prepares to host the 2023 Asia Pickelball Open Championship.

Pickleball
By The Phuket News

Monday 13 March 2023, 10:30AM

Image: Pickleball Phuket Club Kathu / Facebook

Image: Pickleball Phuket Club Kathu / Facebook

Jointly organised by Pickleball Global, the Thai Pickleball Association and the Asia Federation of Pickleball, the tournament begins tomorrow (Mar 14) and runs until Saturday (Mar 18).

It will be hosted at Thanyapura Sports and Health Resort in Thalang with a range of categories to be contested and over US$15,000 (B522,000) in prize money up for grabs.

Categories include: singles (Mar 14); men’s doubles and women’s doubles (Mar 15 and 16); mixed doubles (Mar 17) and teams (Mar 18).

Each category has a skill classification incorprating open, advanced and intermediate as well as an age classification of players between 19-35 years old, 35-50 years old and 50 years and above.

At time of press, organisers had not disclosed excatly how many players had registered to participate although it is expected to draw a significant number from all over.

More information on the 2023 Asia Pickleball Open can be found here.

Pickleball continues to gain popularity in Phuket after the Pickleball Phuket Club of Kathu opened its doors to competition last Decemeber when it organised an inaugural series of challenge games.

Since then the sport has grown from strength to strength as now sees a regular and enthusiastic crowd of players and spectators at the Kathu venue.

The club also welcomed world number seven-ranked player Daniel Moore and his coach Randy for two days of coaching on Jan 15, where the duo passed on tips to eager locals.

For more information on Pickleball Phuket Club of Kathu please contact Khun AE: Mobile : +66(0) 611758160; email: contact@pickleballphuket.com or visit pickleballphuket.com or their Facebook page.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai teen Eila makes her mark in Singapore
‘Lucky’ Ding steals 6-red world title
Haaland hits winner for Man City, Liverpool revival ended by Bournemouth
Arsenal face Fulham test, Liverpool target top four
Thailand to host Asian Athletics Championships
Muay Thai star trains US soldiers
History maker Aon claims Phuket Open Bowls Singles title
Blue Tree Cricket Sixes Returns
Muay Thai included in European Games
Saisunee triumphs against all the odds
Scotland’s Gilchrist to miss rest of Six Nations after ban
Siripaporn secures world women’s snooker title
Liverpool rewrite record books in 7-0 thrashing of Man Utd
Verstappen dominates Bahrain GP in foreboding title warning
Eco-friendly Jet Ski World Championships comes to Phuket

 

Phuket community
Missing tourists safe, but not yet found

Look forward for the RTP face saving saying that it was all just a misunderstanding....(Read More)

Mr Soggy arrested in Thalang with meth, 12 gauge handgun

Free walking criminals are happy with the continuous self exposure of plain clothed/undercover polic...(Read More)

Missing tourists safe, but not yet found

Rented kayaks Friday, 4:10pm. At Friday, 4:53pm. Returned ashore, left kayaks at Phuket Marina. So...(Read More)

Missing tourists safe, but not yet found

"..likely to be European or Australian"?!? So in other words, totally clueless as to what...(Read More)

Tourists missing after renting kayak on Koh Maphrao

"If you happen to have seen people that resemble the ones in the pictures..." LMFAO. Thais...(Read More)

Mr Soggy arrested in Thalang with meth, 12 gauge handgun

What's with the group photo? Did every officer from Thalang police station want to get his face ...(Read More)

Protected marine life found at Phuket restaurants

Nothing new here. Been going on since tourists first started coming here and will continue to do so ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: What tourists need to know

It used to be a part of a travel agent's job to provide details of dos and don'ts for countr...(Read More)

Foreign, Thai divers trained as coral saviours in Phuket

Taking in to consideration the devastation that Thai coral reefs have had to endure over the last 40...(Read More)

’Overpriced’ Phuket durians priced correctly, officials confirm 

I think the thing that is missed here is not acknowledging the current nature of many Thai vendors t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
The Pavilions Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Pro Property Partners
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Ixina Thailand
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Thai Residential
Brightview Center

 