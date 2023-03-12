Phuket to host Asia Pickleball Open Championship

PICKLEBALL: The increasingly popular sport of pickleball takes centre stage in Phuket this week as the island prepares to host the 2023 Asia Pickelball Open Championship.

Pickleball

By The Phuket News

Monday 13 March 2023, 10:30AM

Image: Pickleball Phuket Club Kathu / Facebook

Jointly organised by Pickleball Global, the Thai Pickleball Association and the Asia Federation of Pickleball, the tournament begins tomorrow (Mar 14) and runs until Saturday (Mar 18).

It will be hosted at Thanyapura Sports and Health Resort in Thalang with a range of categories to be contested and over US$15,000 (B522,000) in prize money up for grabs.

Categories include: singles (Mar 14); men’s doubles and women’s doubles (Mar 15 and 16); mixed doubles (Mar 17) and teams (Mar 18).

Each category has a skill classification incorprating open, advanced and intermediate as well as an age classification of players between 19-35 years old, 35-50 years old and 50 years and above.

At time of press, organisers had not disclosed excatly how many players had registered to participate although it is expected to draw a significant number from all over.

More information on the 2023 Asia Pickleball Open can be found here.

Pickleball continues to gain popularity in Phuket after the Pickleball Phuket Club of Kathu opened its doors to competition last Decemeber when it organised an inaugural series of challenge games.

Since then the sport has grown from strength to strength as now sees a regular and enthusiastic crowd of players and spectators at the Kathu venue.

The club also welcomed world number seven-ranked player Daniel Moore and his coach Randy for two days of coaching on Jan 15, where the duo passed on tips to eager locals.

For more information on Pickleball Phuket Club of Kathu please contact Khun AE: Mobile : +66(0) 611758160; email: contact@pickleballphuket.com or visit pickleballphuket.com or their Facebook page.