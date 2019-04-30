PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand has released a notice announcing the official public events to be held to mark the Royal Coronation of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun this weekend.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 30 April 2019, 01:17PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana pays homage to His Majesty The King during a ceremony earlier this week. Photo: PR Dept

The events are as follows:

Saturday, May 4

7am: Merit making ceremony and ceremony to pay respect of HM The King at Wat Prathong in Thalang.

9am – 5pm: Screening of the live broadcast of the nationally televised program at Wat Phra Thong. Volunteers will be present to provide assistance. People attending the event must wear a yellow shirt.

Sunday, May 5

8:40am – Midday and 4pm – 10pm: Ceremony to pay respects to His Majesty the King, and screening of the live broadcast of the nationally televised program at Phuket Provincial Hall in Phuket Town. People attending the event must wear a yellow shirt.

Monday, May 6

8am: Royal Coronation event volunteers to hold hold a mass cleanup of Bang Yai Canal under the Royal project “We do good things with our hearts”. Participants must are to meet at the 4,000-seat gymnasium at Saphan Hin.

4pm – 5:50pm: Ceremony to pay respect to His Majesty The King at Phuket Provincial Hall, led by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana.

Screening of the live broadcast at Phuket Provincial Hall of the Royal Blessing Ceremony at the Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall in the Grand Palace in Bangkok.

Government officers are to wear full white uniform, sash and peaked caps. Members of the public must wear a yellow shirt. Volunteers must wear their volunteer uniforms.

Tuesday, May 7

5pm: Ceremony to celebrate the blessings of HM The King at Wat Tha Ruea, in Thalang.

May 19-28

Special traditional story-telling music and dance performances to honour His Majesty The King to be held at Phuket Provincial Hall. More details to be announced.

Meanwhile, to honour the historic event, the Royal Thai Government has embarked on a number of arrangements in preparation for the ceremony. It has established the National Commission on the Royal Coronation Ceremony and other related committees and subcommittees to handle various relevant functions and activities for this important occasion.

The Royal Coronation Ceremony on May 4-6 will be televised by the Television Pool of Thailand and on the Thai TV Global Network for viewers in 170 countries worldwide.

As such the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has ordered that radio and television broadcasters deliver feeds from state agencies to make sure that the correct state-provided footage is disseminated to listeners and viewers.

Radio stations in particular are to switch their feeds over to FM 92.50 MHz, AM 819 Khz or AM 837 Khz, as follows:

Friday, May 3

9.40am – 10.30am: The Royal Golden Plaque of the official title of His Majesty the King, the Royal Golden Plaque of His Majesty’s horoscope, and the Royal Seal of State are transferred from the Temple of the Emerald Buddha to Baisal Daksin Throne Hall.

Saturday, May 4

9:10am -Midday: The Royal Purification, or the "Song Muratha Bhisek” Ceremony, takes place at Chakrabat Biman Royal Residence. "Muratha Bhisek” refers to the action of pouring holy water over the head of the king, also known as ablution. This is followed by the actual Royal Coronation Ceremony, when His Majesty the King will be crowned.

1:40pm- 2:30pm: His Majesty the King grants a grand audience to members of the Royal Family, the Privy Council, and the Cabinet, as well as senior officials, gathered to offer their best wishes to His Majesty at Amarindra Vinicchaya Throne Hall.

3:50pm – 5:30pm: His Majesty proceeds to the Temple of the Emerald Buddha to proclaim himself the Royal Patron of Buddhism.

6:30-8:30pm: The ceremony of Assumption of the Royal Residence takes place at Chakrabat Biman Royal Residence. The purpose of the ceremony is to symbolically take up the royal residence and perform housewarming.

Sunday, May 5

8:40am – Midday: The ceremony to bestow His Majesty’s Royal Cypher and Royal Title and to grant the royal ranks to members of royalty takes place at Amarindra Vinicchaya Throne Hall.

4:10pm – 8:30pm: His Majesty the King rides in the Royal Palanquin in the Royal Procession on Land to encircle the city, affording people the opportunity to attend and pay homage to their new King.

Monday, May 6

4:30pm – 5pm: His Majesty the King grants a public audience on a balcony of Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall in the Grand Palace to receive his well wishes from the people.

5:35pm-5:50pm: His Majesty grants an audience to members of the international diplomatic corps, who offer their felicitations on this special occasion at Chakri Maha Prasad Throne Hall.