PHUKET: A special two-day mass merit-making event will be held in Phuket next week for the 47 Chinese tourists who died in the Phoenix tour boat disaster, which capsized and sank off Koh Hei (Coral Island) on July 5.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 18 August 2018, 02:11PM

Flowers are laid at Chalong Pier to remember the 47 Chinese tourists who died in the Phoenix disaster. Photo: PR Dept

The two-day event will be held at Saphan Hin on Wednesday and Thursday (Aug 22-23).

The event, being organised by the Phuket Provincial Office and the Thai-Chinese Tourism Association, is to specially mark 49 days since the disaster.

The event will begin at 10am on Wednesday (Aug 22) with a special service by monks, with the names of those who died to be read aloud at 11am.

Services, including prayers to the Goddess Guan Yin, will continue throughout the afternoon, with the offering of alms at 4:30pm and a special multi-faith service to be held at 5:39pm.

On Thursday (Aug 23), a mini-marathon will begin at Saphan Hin at 5am, and offerings to the spirits of the deceased will be observed at 6pm that evening.

People taking part in the merit-making ceremonies are asked to wear white.

A 7:30pm on Thursday will be a special candle-lighting ceremony to be attended by leading dignitaries.