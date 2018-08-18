The two-day event will be held at Saphan Hin on Wednesday and Thursday (Aug 22-23).
The event, being organised by the Phuket Provincial Office and the Thai-Chinese Tourism Association, is to specially mark 49 days since the disaster.
The event will begin at 10am on Wednesday (Aug 22) with a special service by monks, with the names of those who died to be read aloud at 11am.
Services, including prayers to the Goddess Guan Yin, will continue throughout the afternoon, with the offering of alms at 4:30pm and a special multi-faith service to be held at 5:39pm.
On Thursday (Aug 23), a mini-marathon will begin at Saphan Hin at 5am, and offerings to the spirits of the deceased will be observed at 6pm that evening.
People taking part in the merit-making ceremonies are asked to wear white.
A 7:30pm on Thursday will be a special candle-lighting ceremony to be attended by leading dignitaries.
