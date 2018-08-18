THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket to hold mass merit-making event for Phoenix victims

PHUKET: A special two-day mass merit-making event will be held in Phuket next week for the 47 Chinese tourists who died in the Phoenix tour boat disaster, which capsized and sank off Koh Hei (Coral Island) on July 5.

tourismtransportdeathdisastersChinesecharityculture
By The Phuket News

Saturday 18 August 2018, 02:11PM

Flowers are laid at Chalong Pier to remember the 47 Chinese tourists who died in the Phoenix disaster. Photo: PR Dept

Flowers are laid at Chalong Pier to remember the 47 Chinese tourists who died in the Phoenix disaster. Photo: PR Dept

The two-day event will be held at Saphan Hin on Wednesday and Thursday (Aug 22-23).

The event, being organised by the Phuket Provincial Office and the Thai-Chinese Tourism Association, is to specially mark 49 days since the disaster.

The event will begin at 10am on Wednesday (Aug 22) with a special service by monks, with the names of those who died to be read aloud at 11am.

Services, including prayers to the Goddess Guan Yin, will continue throughout the afternoon, with the offering of alms at 4:30pm and a special multi-faith service to be held at 5:39pm.

On Thursday (Aug 23), a mini-marathon will begin at Saphan Hin at 5am, and offerings to the spirits of the deceased will be observed at 6pm that evening.

People taking part in the merit-making ceremonies are asked to wear white.

A 7:30pm on Thursday will be a special candle-lighting ceremony to be attended by leading dignitaries.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Jor12 | 23 August 2018 - 20:09:14 

No-one doubts thus cares about your beliefs, suffice to say that billions don't share that jaundiced view, hence my commenting on the intellectual level of comments here. If you bother to read the article it fully outlines what services and ceremonies that are to take place and for what purpose and is reprehensible to state otherwise.

Rorri_2 | 22 August 2018 - 16:11:12 

Remembering those that died, is not the same as "making merit", even for Buddhists... including Thai "Buddhists." Making merit, for the "learned" one, go read this.
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Merit_(Buddhism)
I don't think you know as much about Thais as you lead us to believe.
Oh, I do not criticise any event that remembers those who tragically lost their lives, mo...

Christy Sweet | 22 August 2018 - 11:37:47 

Correct. I find all patriarchal  myth religions to be offensive lies concocted to control women, mostly,  but definitely  the lower classes. Thailand is a superb example of  it, too.  Take your lot in life- no matter how bad it is - is exactly what elites want for the population to do.

Christy Sweet | 22 August 2018 - 11:04:42 

It was a memorial service, no one made "merit". Stated goal -as you would have seen on the video, was to  make a point about dismal safety in conjunction with Bonnie Rind's exhaustive investigation- did it work? No one was ever indicted despite promises by (then) DCA.  Udom simply changed the name of the airline to Orient Thai. Indefensible.

Jor12 | 21 August 2018 - 16:59:16 

ahhh...so why did you arrange such a ceremony for those victims who lost their lives in a plane crash? So, you would also class Judeo Christian rituals, muslim, et. al- which are still, as well, ubiquitous in many societies - in a similar manner.

Christy Sweet | 21 August 2018 - 10:08:16 

I put merit making on a  level with placing a tooth under my pillow waiting for a  cash reward, and of course,  the red-cladded, plump bearded guy to shower me with presents once a year to celebrate another myth's "birthday". 
All just control mechanisms for people that have to  fear ethereal retribution in order to behave civilly.

Jor12 | 20 August 2018 - 20:56:36 

It may come as a surprise to those not schooled Buddhist teachings, that merit making is still ubiquitous in many societies. To critique an event to remember those who tragically lost their lives is reprehensible, but not surprising given the intellectual level of comments made on here. Perhaps too, they would be critical of remembering those who have fallen in wars?

R Sole | 20 August 2018 - 16:17:52 

They should be very careful of who and to which deities they make merit to, as we nearing the middle of the "Hungry Ghost" month.
Alas Chinese persons should know this warning:-  "Do not swim in the lake during this Hungry Ghost month. Lakes and underwater are more yin and as such, ghosts prefer to dwell in there.".

Kurt | 20 August 2018 - 14:22:30 

Sometimes 'Merit-making' is like a blanket, covering and cover up. And always with high Officials in front as their status must be time after time confirmed, although they do nothing to improve matters by work, just empty orders, empty as many times merit-making is.It doesn't bring back the people who died while being on thai boats or busses.

Rorri_2 | 19 August 2018 - 13:21:43 

Poor wording, "merit-making"
Merit, the quality of being particularly good or worthy, especially so as to deserve praise or reward", I guess they are really good.... at killing tourists, hardly any praise for it, should be given.

Discover Thainess | 18 August 2018 - 15:14:16 

How about a two day mass training ceremony for boat crews instead? Teach them how to record passenger details, how to ensure life jackets fit and are used, how to deal with an emergency. What use is merit making to anyone? Priorities are so wrong it beggars belief !

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Governor lowers boom on Phuket tour boat safety
Five face charges for Phoenix, Serenata sinkings, Phuket Police Chief confirms
Phoenix to be raised this week, says national Marine Chief
Unsafe boats grounded in Phuket boat safety crackdown
Phuket boat disaster takes toll as Chinese tourist arrivals flatline
Isoc steps in over Phuket marine safety
Phuket police refuse to confirm or deny bail for Phoenix boat owner
PM Prayut calls for tourism safety across all forms of transport
Last body from Phuket tour boat disaster recovered, brought ashore
Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue
Phuket Opinion: The deadly face of shame
Phuket tour boat disaster: Wave of cancellations spurs damage-control offensive
HM The King expresses condolences for Phuket tour boat disaster, assures support for relatives of victims
National police deputy announces arrest warrants for Phoenix tour boat disaster, Phuket owner identified
Phuket tour boat disaster: Phoenix salvage starts as Chinese tourism cancellations hit

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
The Boathouse Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dream Beach Club
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Lofty Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Tile-it

 