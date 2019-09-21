Phuket to hold mass cycling event to mark World Car Free Day

PHUKET: Motorists are urged to exercise caution while a mass bicycle ride is being held from Phuket Town to Laem Phromthep and back as Phuket marks “World Car Free Day” this year.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 21 September 2019, 03:48PM

Motorists are urged to drive carefully while cyclists ride from Saphan Hin to Phromthep Cape and back for World Car Free Day tomorrow (Sept 22). Image: Phuket City Municipality

The mass cycling event will start from Saphan Hin at 5:30am, with cyclists crossing the Thepsrisin Bridge, passing through the intersection at Sakdidet Rd and turning left onto Chao Fa East Rd at the Dowroong Wittaya School intersection.

From there cyclists will continue to Chalong Circle and along Wiset Rd to Rawai Beach, and on to Phromthep Cape. After a brief rest, the cyclists will return to Saphan Hin along the same route.

The entire route will cover 39 kilometers.

“We would like to ask all people to avoid using roads along the route while the event is underway,” Phuket City Municipality said in its announcement.

“We apologise for the inconvenience during this occasion,” it added.

Participants are asked to assemble at the marshalling area at Saphan Hin at 5am.

As an “International Day”, World Car Free Day tomorrow will see major cities around the globe hold their own events, to promote traveling by using a bicycle as a vehicle to reduce pollution, reduce global warming, raise awareness of dependence on fossil fuels, and to promote fitness.

Roads through London will be closed for safety for the event tomorrow. Of note, New York City holds its Car Free Day in April.