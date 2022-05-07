Phuket to celebrate National Tree Day with tree planting

PHUKET: Phuket provincial authorities have invited people to take part in reforestation activities on Toh Sae Hill (Monkey Hill) to honor the National Tree Day next Friday (May 13).

By The Phuket News

Sunday 8 May 2022, 12:00PM

Reforestation activity will be held on Toh Sae Hill next Friday (May 13). Image: PR Phuket

The event was publicly announced by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) on May 6.

“Phuket Province invites people to join the project of reforestation to increase green areas in Phuket on the occasion of the National Tree Day 2022 which is to be celebrated next Friday, May 13,” PR Phuket said in a Facebook post.

As explained in the announcement, the tree planting activity will be held at Wat Kosit Viharn Temple off Thepkrasattri Rd in Rassada as well as in the Toh Sae National Forest reserve behind Wat Kosit Viharn and behind Wat Charoen Samanakit (Wat Lang San) off Damrong Rd.

The day will start at 8am with religious ceremonies at Wat Kosit Viharn and Wat Charoen Samanakit. Registration will begin at 8.30am and will be followed by an address of Phuket Governor Narong Wonciew Wat Kosit Viharn at 9am (at Wat Charoen Samanakit the ceremony will be chaired by a top official from the Court of Justice). Actual tree planting is to commence at 10am.

Participants are asked to dress in yellow. Meeting point for general public is set at Channel Seven facilities on Toh Sae Hill.

In order to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures, participating people should wear masks throughout the activity, pass a body temperature check at registration and clean hands with alcohol dress.