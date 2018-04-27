PHUKET: Government offices will remain open but many businesses will close this coming Tuesday (May 1) as the nation celebrates the annual May Day holiday.

Saturday 28 April 2018, 10:00AM

This time workers get the day off while the government offices stay open. Image: Class Act Media Grpahics

Every first day of May (May 1) is celebrated in Thailand – as in many countries around the world – as National Labour Day. It is an official holiday for employees, and so many businesses will be closed for the day.

National Labour Day celebrates the inauguration of Socialist International in Paris in 1889 when socialist, communist and anarchist political groups and trade unions came together in an effort to form a bloc that would stand up for labourers.

In Thailand, National Labour Day has been celebrated since 1956 when it was declared a holiday by the government of Field Marshal Plaek Phibunsongkhram.

The objective of this day is to recognise the employee’s duty and responsibility they show every day of the year.

Main bank branches, apart from those in shopping malls, will be closed.

However, government offices will be open and functioning as normal.

All Royal Thai Police, Tourist Police stations, hospitals and shopping centres will remain open and some local consulates will remain open to serve their respective citizens.

There will be no ban on alcohol sales as this holiday is not a major Buddhist Holidays.

According to an announcement by the Prime Minister’s Office on January 22, 2015, the sale of alcohol is prohibited in Thailand on four specific religious days: Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Asanha Bucha Day.

The Class Act Media office will be closed on Tuesday, May 1 and will re-open on Wednesday, May 2.