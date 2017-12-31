PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: A bus travelling from Phuket to Bangkok crashed in the early hours of this morning (Dec 31), killing one monk and leaving 20 injured.

Sunday 31 December 2017, 01:53PM

The bus came to rest in a ditch dividing the north and southbound roads. Photo: Sawang Ratsatahthamatsatan Rescue

UPDATE: Bang Saphan Police in Prachuap Khiri Khan have since confirmed that two people have died and 29 people were injured in the crash.

The accident occurred as the bus was travelling north at kilometre 390 of Phet Kasem Rd in Ron Thong, Ban Saphan District in Prachup Khiri Khan at about 3:15am this morning.

The bus crashed and overturned in a ditch dividing the north and southbound roads. Police suspect that the driver may have fallen asleep, but say they are continuing their investigation.

The injured were taken to Ban Saphan hospital for treatment.