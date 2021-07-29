The Phuket News
PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID-19 situation report for yesterday (July 28) has marked 24 new infections, bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to over 1,000.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Thursday 29 July 2021, 09:46AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: TAT

Image: TAT

The 24 new local infections did not include one Phuket Sandbox arrival testing positive for COVID-19 and three more Phuket residents infected with COVID-19 in other provinces brought back to the island for treatment under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy.

As such, the 24 new cases bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 160, as follows:

  • July 22 - 18 new cases
  • July 23 - 18 new cases
  • July 24 - 11 new cases
  • July 25 - 28 new cases
  • July 26 - 23 new cases
  • July 27 - 38 new cases
  • July 28 - 24 new cases

The current total of 1,023 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include seven people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and four returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 18 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 29 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 241 people were now under medical care or supervision, with a total of 808 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3.

No new deaths were recorded yesterday, following one death being marked on each of two consecutive days, Sunday and Monday (July 25-26), leaving the total number of people whose deaths are officially recognised as being caused by COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 11.

No details have been provided about the two deaths marked in the daily reports for Sunday and Monday.

According to the Phuket Sandbox Daily Report for yesterday, issued by the Tourism Authority of THailand (TAT), of the 29 Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Phuket, 13 tested positive on landing at Phuket airport, seven tested positive during their second mandatory test conducted on Day6/7 of their stay, while two Sandbox arrivals tested positive during their third mandatory test conducted on Day 13/14 of their stay,

The Sandbox report yesterday marked that so far 12,395 people have arrived in Phuket under the Sandbox scheme since July 1. Of those, 364 arrived yesterday on five flights: one Qatar Airways flights; one El Al flight; two Singapore Airlines flights; and one private jet.

