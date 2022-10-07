Phuket thief steals B270k in jewellery, arrested at shooting range

PHUKET: A man who stole B270,000 in jewellery from a friend’s house in Wichit last month has been arrested at a Phuket shooting range in Rawai.

crimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 7 October 2022, 12:04PM

Officers arrest Sathit at a shooting range in Rawai yesterday (Oct 6).Photo: Wichit Police

The suspect, named only as “Mr Sathit” (family name not reported), was arrested yesterday (Oct 6), said a report by the Wichit Police.

The report noted that Likit Waothong, a resident of Saphan Hin, technically Moo 6, Wichit, reported the thefts to Wichit Police at about 11:10pm on Sept 18.

A burglar had somehow entered the house and stolen a gold necklace, two gold rings and a bracelet altogether valued at about B270,000 from inside their home.

It was only at about 6pm that day that Mr Likit realised that the items had been stolen, said the report.

An investigation led officers to identify Sathit as the thief and a warrant for his arrest (Jor. 568/2565) was issued on Wednesday (Oct 5), said the report.

Officers tracked down and arrested Sathit at the Phuket Shooting Range in Rawai at about 1pm yesterday (Oct 6), the report said.

Sathit was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with burglary. According to the police report, Sathit admitted to stealing the items.

He told police that he had offloaded the stolen items for spending money, to travel around and to pay off debts, said the report.

Police did not confirm how much money or whether any of the stolen items had been recovered.