Phuket thief caught after trying to sell B256k watch collection on Facebook

PHUKET: A thief who stole an estimated B256,000 in high-end watches has been arrested after trying to sell the watches on Facebook, police announced today (July 26).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 26 July 2019, 04:32PM

The safe from which the watches, with an estimated value of B256,000, were stolen. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police this morning inspect the safe from which the watches, with an estimated value of B256,000, were stolen. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Attachai was caught after attempting to the sell the watch collection, with an estimated value of B256,000, on Facebook. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thalang Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan presented the suspect, Attachai Maneesri, 31, at press conference at Thalang Police Station this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thalang Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan presented the suspect, Attachai “Ung” Maneesri, 31, at press conference at Thalang Police Station this morning.

Attachai was arrested at a location in Moo 3 Cherng Talay at about midday yesterday July 25), Col Theerawat said.

He was wanted on arrest warrant no. 202/2019 issued on July 19, Col Theerawat added.

Col Theerawat explained that at 9am on July 9, Thalang Police were notified of a break-in at The Cider House Bar and Bottle Shop in Moo 4, Srisoonthorn, Thalang.

Police rushed to the scene and found that the thief had entered the premises by breaking a glass window at the front of the bar and stolen a collection of watches and some personal documents from a safe.

Among the valuables stolen were a silver Guess watch valued at B20,000, a gold Guess watch valued at B22,000, a dark grey Guess watch valued at B24,000, a Concord watch valued at B40,000 and an Alpha watch valued at B150,000, Col Theerawat explained.

Then, specifically at 10:09am on July 11, Thalang Police discovered photos of watches matching the descriptions of those stolen from the safe posted as for sale on the “Want Buy Want Sell Friendly Price Phuket Krabi” (อยากซื้อ อยากขาย กันเอง ภูเก็ต กระบี่) Facebook group. (Click here.)

A subsequent police investigation soon identified Attachai as the person who had posted the photos of the watches for sale.

The officers requested Phuket Provincial Court to issue warrant for his arrest, which was granted on July 19, Col Theerawat added.

Attachai will be charged under Section 335 of the Criminal Code, Col Theerawat confirmed.

So far police have recovered only three of watches, Col Theerawat noted.

“The other two, the suspect has promised police that he will get them back later,” Col Theerawat said.