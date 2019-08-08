Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket’s The Naka Island resort bags five at 2019 World Luxury Spa and Restaurant Awards

Phuket’s The Naka Island resort bags five at 2019 World Luxury Spa and Restaurant Awards

PHUKET: The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket has received five prestigious awards at the 2019 World Luxury Spa and Restaurants Awards.

tourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 8 August 2019, 03:08PM

Phuket’s The Naka Island resort won top accolades at the 2019 World Luxury Spa and Restaurant Awards. Image: The Naka Island

Phuket’s The Naka Island resort won top accolades at the 2019 World Luxury Spa and Restaurant Awards. Image: The Naka Island

Phuket’s The Naka Island resort won top accolades at the 2019 World Luxury Spa and Restaurant Awards. Image: The Naka Island
Phuket’s The Naka Island resort won top accolades at the 2019 World Luxury Spa and Restaurant Awards. Image: The Naka Island
Phuket’s The Naka Island resort won top accolades at the 2019 World Luxury Spa and Restaurant Awards. Image: The Naka Island

The Spa Naka, the already-award-winning 770sqm spa offering a variety of amenities dedicated to the well-being of all guests was bestowed “Country Winner” for Best Luxury Destination Spa category and Country Winner for Best Luxury Island Resort Spa category.

The resort’s signature My Grill Restaurant, offering great selection of steaks and local fresh seafood dishes with stunning beachside dining experience was awarded Continent Winner for Magnificent Scenic Views category, Country Winner for Luxury Grill category, and Country Winner for Most Romantic Atmosphere category.

Held at The State Hermitage Museum Official Hotel in St Petersburg, Russia, in July, the gala awards event was attended by more than 200 guests from around the world, representing more than 90 countries and 450 spas.

QSI International School Phuket

World Luxury Spa and Restaurant Awards recognise establishments for world-class service excellence. Winners are selected based on a rigorous global voting process and the awards are presented on a country, regional, continental and global basis, recognition in the lists is considered the highest pinnacle of achievement for both spa and restaurant facility.

“These prestigious awards bear evidence to The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket’s positioning as a distinctively luxurious resort that will excel in not only Thailand but Asia’s highly competitive hospitality market,” said Erich Friedl, General Manager of The Naka Island.

“Aiming to set new benchmarks in resort stays in Thailand, all our associates’ commitment and dedication towards quality and service excellence to ensure guest’s experience are set as top priority,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Foreigner also to be charged after head stomped by Bangla security guard
Dolphin carcass washes ashore with plastic loop binding its mouth shut
Lottery winner arrested for meth giveaways
Phuket tourists on jet-skis among protected mangroves riles Krabi Governor
Fire on board Phuket superyacht Lady D finally out, investigation begins
Man dies as motorbike slams into roadside 18-wheeler
Tourism Minister promises more support for Phuket’s lifeguards
BoT surprises market with rate cut
Australian publisher jailed for 13 years in Myanmar over drugs
TMD issues weather warning for Phuket, Andaman coast
Phoenix wreck sold at auction
Public invited to witness 800kg marijuana, 300kg kratom burnoff
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Dwarf sperm whale rescue! Ridding Thai landmines? Superyacht on fire! || August 7
Elephant farm operators defend accusations from foreign media
Krabi airport capacity to be doubled

 

Phuket community
Unleashed: The human behaviours that cause dogs to bite and how to avoid them

DO not attempt to pat or approach a dog you do not know If a dog approaches you and wags its tail l...(Read More)

Elephant farm operators defend accusations from foreign media

Oh brother, typical that these people band together, like the taxi mafia banding together to demand ...(Read More)

Elephant farm operators defend accusations from foreign media

"Set to file legal charges to protect themselves and the elephants"....Oh brother...Charge...(Read More)

Elephant farm operators defend accusations from foreign media

unfortunately what the group does not seem to understand is that the media is not trying to harm tou...(Read More)

Krabi airport capacity to be doubled

Airport 'upgrades', with dollar signs in mind of many thai, ok, let it be. But no airport u...(Read More)

Police arrest seven more in Bangkok blasts probe

"Canada government issued a negative travel advice for large parts of Thailand."Wow,that s...(Read More)

Sunken Phuket fishing boat: One Myanmar crewman rescued, search continues for other

Obviously this fishing boat was not sea worthy. Will it be investigated or skipper, crew and vessel ...(Read More)

Phuket’s critical tourism issues to get ministerial hearing this month

mr ematt, comment/question was not about that meeting, but about where the entertainment business on...(Read More)

Superyacht gutted by fire at Phuket marina

Is there not any thai 'law' ( here or there) that obligated owners of large super yachts wit...(Read More)

Health Check: Phuket Immigration confirms mandatory health insurance for O-A ‘retirement’ visas not in force

Mr ematt, a foreigner living in Thailand on a Retirement Visa with 800,000 thb in a thai bank, proba...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
Dot Property Awards
MYLANDS
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket

 