Phuket’s The Naka Island resort bags five at 2019 World Luxury Spa and Restaurant Awards

PHUKET: The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket has received five prestigious awards at the 2019 World Luxury Spa and Restaurants Awards.

tourism

By The Phuket News

Thursday 8 August 2019, 03:08PM

Phuket’s The Naka Island resort won top accolades at the 2019 World Luxury Spa and Restaurant Awards. Image: The Naka Island

The Spa Naka, the already-award-winning 770sqm spa offering a variety of amenities dedicated to the well-being of all guests was bestowed “Country Winner” for Best Luxury Destination Spa category and Country Winner for Best Luxury Island Resort Spa category.

The resort’s signature My Grill Restaurant, offering great selection of steaks and local fresh seafood dishes with stunning beachside dining experience was awarded Continent Winner for Magnificent Scenic Views category, Country Winner for Luxury Grill category, and Country Winner for Most Romantic Atmosphere category.

Held at The State Hermitage Museum Official Hotel in St Petersburg, Russia, in July, the gala awards event was attended by more than 200 guests from around the world, representing more than 90 countries and 450 spas.

World Luxury Spa and Restaurant Awards recognise establishments for world-class service excellence. Winners are selected based on a rigorous global voting process and the awards are presented on a country, regional, continental and global basis, recognition in the lists is considered the highest pinnacle of achievement for both spa and restaurant facility.

“These prestigious awards bear evidence to The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket’s positioning as a distinctively luxurious resort that will excel in not only Thailand but Asia’s highly competitive hospitality market,” said Erich Friedl, General Manager of The Naka Island.

“Aiming to set new benchmarks in resort stays in Thailand, all our associates’ commitment and dedication towards quality and service excellence to ensure guest’s experience are set as top priority,” he added.