Phuket’s The Nai Harn raises the bar with new Chef de Cuisine

PHUKET: The Nai Harn, Phuket’s only member of the Leading Hotels of the World with its views overlooking Nai Harn Beach, has further raised the bar for food and beverage with the appointment of David Attwater as the skilled new Chef de Cuisine.

Friday 9 February 2018, 02:53PM

David’s culinary career began at The Green House in London, a Michelin-starred restaurant overseen by acclaimed head chef Paul Merritt.

Since then, he has worked in the kitchens of some of the top restaurants and five-star hotels in the UK and Middle East, including The Capital Hotel London, where he worked under the Michelin-starred French chef, Eric Chavot, and The Address Downtown Dubai.

His previous position saw him take charge of New York Steakhouse at Marriott Marquis in Doha, known for its fine contemporary Western food and succulent cuts of prime meat.

Chef David now brings his extensive experience and culinary talent to The Nai Harn, where he will focus on creating international dishes including seafood platters, Tomahawk steaks, using fresh local and imported ingredients.

He is already giving guests a taste of what’s to come with some exquisite dishes for the specials board at Rock Salt, including Linguini of Phuket rock lobster, Garlic and paprika marinated sea bass steak, Spanish Joselito Ham and a succulent Argentinian pasture raised rib-eye steak.

“We are delighted to welcome David to The Nai Harn as our new Chef de Cuisine,” said Mark Jones, the Executive Chef at The Nai Harn.

“With more than 18 years of proven culinary excellence, he is an exciting addition to the team. His progressive cooking style and a passion for the freshest ingredients is the perfect fit for Rock Salt and I know he was thrilled to discover the fantastic quality of local Andaman seafood available here in Phuket,” he added.

The appointment of David as Chef de Cuisine is part of The Nai Harn’s ongoing commitment to offer guests and visitors the best in culinary creativity.

Late last year, a new dining outlet called Hansha was launched within the hotel as Phuket’s first rooftop sushi and sashimi bar, serving the finest imported Japanese seafood and offering an exceptional dining experience, overlooking the ocean.

Adding to the exceptional epicurean experiences, the hotel’s Cosmo Restaurant will begin serving a selection of caviar this month, produced on a sustainable sturgeon farm in Hua Hin on the Thai mainland. The delicacy will be offered as an à la carte option and also as part of two special egg dishes for breakfast, washed down with artisan cold-brewed coffee.

“The quality of our food and drink offerings is one of the factors that elevates The Nai Harn above the competition and I am thrilled to welcome David Attwater to the hotel, as we continue to attract the finest culinary talents to Phuket’s shores,” said Frank Grassmann, General Manager of The Nai Harn.

“His finely tuned skills will help us stay ahead of the culinary curve and affirm our position as Phuket’s leading dining destination,” he concluded.

 

 
