The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket temple faces investigation over Chinese tourist rip-offs

PHUKET: The chief of the Phuket office of the National Office of Buddhism (NOB) has been called to investigate an allegedly illegally built chapel at Ladthiwanaram Temple – locally known simply as “Wat Tai” – in Chalong, where overpriced items and artefacts are sold to Chinese tourist who are brought to the chapel in droves.

tourism, Chinese, culture, religion, crime, economics,

Thursday 23 November 2017, 05:47PM

Buddhism authority officials are to investigate the operations at Wat Tai in Chalong for price gouging Chinese tourists and even possible illegal construction. Photo: Chulcherm Yukol
Buddhism authority officials are to investigate the operations at Wat Tai in Chalong for price gouging Chinese tourists and even possible illegal construction. Photo: Chulcherm Yukol

Winya Pluskwa, who heads the Phuket NOB office, told The Phuket News that he intends to inspect the goings on at the temple tomorrow morning (Nov 24).

The investigation follows complaints by Chulcherm Yukol filed to the Phuket NOB office as well as to Chalong Mayor Samran Jindapol and the Damrongtham Centre (Ombudsman’s Office) at Provincial Hall.

“I received the complaint from Mr Chulcherm. He had also filed complaints to the Mayor of Chalong, to the national Buddhism office, the Damrongtham Centre, and gained much attention through a post on social media,” Mr Winya said.

“Mr Chulcherm claims that the chapel within Ladthiwanaram Temple was built by Chinese businessmen on the temple grounds with the aim of attracting Chinese tourists,” Mr Winya explained.

According to Mr Chulcherm’s post on Tues (Nov 21) on his “Chulcherm Yugala” Facebook account, the chapel “especially takes in Chinese tours” and “allows them to receive blessings from a monk inside”.

The NAKA Island

The post also added that the chapel sells “fake gold that is four times as expensive, incense and candles for B50 a set, ice cream for B50 a stick, coconuts for B50 each…”

Mr Chulcherm concluded the post with, “There are at least three of this kind of operation in Phuket,” and signed off the post under the name “Chulcherm Yukol”.

Mr Winya told The Phuket News today, “I don’t know who the complainant is or his affiliations, but regardless, we must check all complaints filed.”

“Myself and other officials from the Buddhism office will go to check the complaints tomorrow, including the goods being sold and whether permission had been granted to be build the chapel,” Mr Winya said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Conference on reducing marine debris in the Asean region underway in Phuket

Singapore, with her splendid environmental records should have been a better country to hosts such a conference. There the 4 most polluting Asian cou...(Read More)

Banyan Tree launches world’s first Cassia Residences on Phuket

"Steps from the beach.." That lagoon WAS beach until the mouth of it was filled in- about 20 meters or so of beach to contravene the rules a...(Read More)

Conference on reducing marine debris in the Asean region underway in Phuket

Thailand hosting a conference on marine litter is like Myanmar hosting one on human rights for Rohinya. I have very little hope or confidence that Th...(Read More)

One dead, one injured in wicked pickup accident

I'm missing the part in the story where a child was hurt. "Girl" One man and one woman is all. ...(Read More)

Skål Phuket all set to get groovy at annual gala charity dinner

How to opt out of the TEADious Netflix vid that now runs at the top of every page visited? BTW Hippies were 60's, "Grease" and disco ...(Read More)

Police learn how to investigate, in Phuket

The writer, of this comment, "Endless negativity in the comments here. The subject of the story doesn't even matter - the trash talk is alway...(Read More)

Police learn how to investigate, in Phuket

It shouldn't take that long to learn how to rewind and play CCTV footage (and maybe erase certain portions), and to learn how to isolate all parti...(Read More)

One dead, one injured in wicked pickup accident

If the poor girl makes it back to health, then I'd be happy with the outcome of this accident. I would say this will continue as it is a lawless s...(Read More)

Nigerian shooting suspect still denies charges, case file with Phuket prosecutor

Agreed. Many biased and shameful comments here, appearing regularly. The editor must be asleep. If not, she/he should also be ashamed, for publis...(Read More)

Police learn how to investigate, in Phuket

Endless negativity in the comments here. The subject of the story doesn't even matter - the trash talk is always the same. Give us a break......(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.