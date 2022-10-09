British International School, Phuket
Phuket teens arrested for stealing temple donations

Phuket teens arrested for stealing temple donations

PHUKET: Police have tracked down and arrested two local youngsters after they stole a donation box from Wat Ladthi Wanaram (Wat Tai) in Chalong yesterday (Oct 8).

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 9 October 2022, 01:45PM

Two teenagers stole a donation box from Wat Tai yesterday (Oct 8). The culprits were arrested in less than an hour and a half. Image: Eakkapop Thongtub

According to a police report, Chalong Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Kanaen Somrak was notified of the theft from the temple, on Chao Fa East Rd, at 2:50pm yesterday (Oct 8).

Through CCTV footage from the area, police identified the culprits leaving the scene on a red Honda Wave motorcycle with Nakhon Si Thammarat license plates.

The two young men were sitting on the motorcycle with the donation cloth placed between. The box, covered with white cloth, was clearly visible on the footage.

The suspects were tracked to Soi Yodsanae, where officers placed them under arrest at 3:40pm.

Brightview Center

The suspects were named in the report as Mr Tong (17 years old) and Mr Folk (16 years old). Real names of the duo were withheld due to their age. Both confessed to the theft, police said.

Mr Tong and Mr Folk were taken to Chalong Police Station for legal processing, the report added.

Officers also contacted their parents and invited them to the station as both suspects are considered juveniles by law.

The stolen donation box contained B560 in cash, police added.

Prab | 09 October 2022 - 15:13:03 

desperation at his best...

 

Phuket community
Phuket teens arrested for stealing temple donations

desperation at his best......(Read More)

Drug suspect accused of attempting to slash officers during arrest

one less scum bag around and way too many to go still.. ...(Read More)

Pub, bar raids for sex and drugs find nothing

@Prab, Narong will fix nothing. His performance of duties is just ceremonial. A bit merit doing, ho...(Read More)

Pub, bar raids for sex and drugs find nothing

what a joke, those venue start business anywhere between 11pm and midnight so no wonder they found n...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Preventing the nightmare

Most of the children were killed with a knife. Had this killer been treated as an addict, perhaps...(Read More)

Pub, bar raids for sex and drugs find nothing

Was it: ... Tonight we do a short time inspection round, fingers crossed we find nothing for the sak...(Read More)

Phuket mental patient with knives, off his meds taken into custody

Poor mr Charan needs a lot of help. But right now he is a danger to society and should not walk free...(Read More)

Pub, bar raids for sex and drugs find nothing

"Hello Bars and pubs, tonight we come for inspection round between 21 and 22:30 hours. Make sur...(Read More)

Pub, bar raids for sex and drugs find nothing

Classic! These people can't be so stupid that they don't realize that everyone is just laugh...(Read More)

Pub, bar raids for sex and drugs find nothing

Unbelievable, I think these officials probably smoked too much ganja before they went out to check. ...(Read More)

 

