Phuket teens arrested for stealing temple donations

PHUKET: Police have tracked down and arrested two local youngsters after they stole a donation box from Wat Ladthi Wanaram (Wat Tai) in Chalong yesterday (Oct 8).

crimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 9 October 2022, 01:45PM

Two teenagers stole a donation box from Wat Tai yesterday (Oct 8). The culprits were arrested in less than an hour and a half. Image: Eakkapop Thongtub

According to a police report, Chalong Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Kanaen Somrak was notified of the theft from the temple, on Chao Fa East Rd, at 2:50pm yesterday (Oct 8).

Through CCTV footage from the area, police identified the culprits leaving the scene on a red Honda Wave motorcycle with Nakhon Si Thammarat license plates.

The two young men were sitting on the motorcycle with the donation cloth placed between. The box, covered with white cloth, was clearly visible on the footage.

The suspects were tracked to Soi Yodsanae, where officers placed them under arrest at 3:40pm.

The suspects were named in the report as Mr Tong (17 years old) and Mr Folk (16 years old). Real names of the duo were withheld due to their age. Both confessed to the theft, police said.

Mr Tong and Mr Folk were taken to Chalong Police Station for legal processing, the report added.

Officers also contacted their parents and invited them to the station as both suspects are considered juveniles by law.

The stolen donation box contained B560 in cash, police added.