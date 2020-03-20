Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket teens arrested for stealing motorbike from police station

Phuket teens arrested for stealing motorbike from police station

PHUKET: Two teenagers have been arrested for stealing a seized motorbike from Wichit Police Station in the early hours of last Friday. The motorbike was not reported missing until its owner turned up to reclaim it on Wednesday, but police found that the motorbike was nowhere to be found.

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 20 March 2020, 05:15PM

The two teenagers just turned up at the police station and rolled the motorbike out of the car park. Image: CCTV / Wichit Police

The two teenagers just turned up at the police station and rolled the motorbike out of the car park. Image: CCTV / Wichit Police

Police tracked down the teenagers to a house in Sphan Hin. Photo: Wichit Police

Police tracked down the teenagers to a house in Sphan Hin. Photo: Wichit Police

« »

Lt Col Thammasan of the Wichit Police explained that police seized the motorbike from Paranchai Wattanawet at about 4pm on Feb 18.

The motorbike was seized as it had no license plate or side mirrors, and Paranchai was unable to present proof of ownership of the motorbike at that time.

Paranchai presented himself at Wichit Police Station on Wednesday this week (Mar 18) to pay his fine and get his motorbike back.

However, after the paper procedures had been completed, Paranchai went to the area for seized motorbikes at the police station car park, but was unable to find his ride.

Officers soon assisted, but were also unable to find Paranchai’s motorbike.

Mitsu Tiansin Motors

Officers had to review CCTV security camera footage at the police station as far back as last Friday (Mar 13) to learn that two young adolescent males had turned up at the police station at about 4am, and simply pushed the motorbike out of the car park.

Police tracked down the thieves to a house at a house in Moo 1, Saphan Hin, on the outskirts of Phuket Town, where they were arrested at about 1:30pm Yesterday (Mar 19), Lt Col Thammasan reported.

The two thieves were teenagers, he added. One was 16 years old, the other was 14 years old, he said.

Col Thammasan added that both teenagers were charged with together stealing item in official place in the night time by using vehicle to flee, and possession of stolen goods.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Officials finally admit Phuket coronavirus infections! Patong losing B100mn daily? || March 20
Phuket Town laundrette robber chased down by 56-year-old man
Armed drug suspects arrested in Pa Khlok
DDC Chief reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, Thailand total reaches 322
Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket
Phuket Immigration extends permits to stay for foreigners stuck in Thailand
Police hunt ‘savings pool’ fraudster
Help for salaried workers sought
Health certificates required of all visitors
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 60 new COVID-19 cases in Thailand! New requirements for travelers to Thailand! || March 19
Patong COVID shutdown costing B100mn a day: PEBA President
60 new COVID-19 cases, total at 272
Kathu Police confirm closure ruling is being followed
Thai hospitals deploy ‘ninja robots’ to aid virus battle
Officials announce full list of entry requirements

 

Phuket community
Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

Now, PN should investigate, just what is, the true number infected....(Read More)

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

Finally the truth, their lies unraveled, a few of us called them out over the last few weeks, only b...(Read More)

Officials announce full list of entry requirements

@ Foot don't be a fool. Both of your statements are false....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration extends permits to stay for foreigners stuck in Thailand

As far as I know some consulates do not provide such document.....(Read More)

Officials announce full list of entry requirements

If I drive from Phuket to Koh Lanta, are there any restrictions when I come back to Phuket ...(Read More)

Patong COVID shutdown costing B100mn a day: PEBA President

My heart goes out to all the people of Phuket and other islands that rely on tourism for income, thi...(Read More)

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

Deny, deny, deny until caught out. Business as usual. It does more harm than good suppressing figure...(Read More)

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

This was in the Danish news for many days ago, so how many more farang stay in hospital. PN start to...(Read More)

Health certificates required of all visitors

Insurance doesn't "curb the spread" of anything. It DOES deter people from trying to c...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration extends permits to stay for foreigners stuck in Thailand

Again with the face-masks. It just shows peoples ignorance. A mask will NOT prevent you catching any...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
UWC Thailand
Singha
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
Sea Bees
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
HeadStart International School Phuket
The LifeCo Phuket

 