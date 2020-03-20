Phuket teens arrested for stealing motorbike from police station

PHUKET: Two teenagers have been arrested for stealing a seized motorbike from Wichit Police Station in the early hours of last Friday. The motorbike was not reported missing until its owner turned up to reclaim it on Wednesday, but police found that the motorbike was nowhere to be found.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 20 March 2020, 05:15PM

Police tracked down the teenagers to a house in Sphan Hin. Photo: Wichit Police

The two teenagers just turned up at the police station and rolled the motorbike out of the car park. Image: CCTV / Wichit Police

Lt Col Thammasan of the Wichit Police explained that police seized the motorbike from Paranchai Wattanawet at about 4pm on Feb 18.

The motorbike was seized as it had no license plate or side mirrors, and Paranchai was unable to present proof of ownership of the motorbike at that time.

Paranchai presented himself at Wichit Police Station on Wednesday this week (Mar 18) to pay his fine and get his motorbike back.

However, after the paper procedures had been completed, Paranchai went to the area for seized motorbikes at the police station car park, but was unable to find his ride.

Officers soon assisted, but were also unable to find Paranchai’s motorbike.

Officers had to review CCTV security camera footage at the police station as far back as last Friday (Mar 13) to learn that two young adolescent males had turned up at the police station at about 4am, and simply pushed the motorbike out of the car park.

Police tracked down the thieves to a house at a house in Moo 1, Saphan Hin, on the outskirts of Phuket Town, where they were arrested at about 1:30pm Yesterday (Mar 19), Lt Col Thammasan reported.

The two thieves were teenagers, he added. One was 16 years old, the other was 14 years old, he said.

Col Thammasan added that both teenagers were charged with together stealing item in official place in the night time by using vehicle to flee, and possession of stolen goods.