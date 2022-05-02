Phuket taxi driver under investigation for inappropriately touching Australian tourist girl, 15

PHUKET: A Phuket taxi driver has been called in for questioning for inappropriately touching the thigh of a 15-year-old Australian girl at a popular shopping mall in central Phuket.

tourismtransportSafetypolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 2 May 2022, 10:31AM

Police searched the taxi of the driver called in for questioning last night (May 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police searched the taxi of the driver called in for questioning last night (May 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police searched the taxi of the driver called in for questioning last night (May 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The girl’s father filed a complaint at Cherng Talay Police Station on Saturday, officers confirmed.

The incident occurred at the parking lot of Central Festival shopping mall in Wichit on Friday (Apr 29), said the complaint.

The girl and her father were staying at a resort in Cherng Talay, but had to fly home to Australia on Saturday (Apr 30).

The daughter was unable to remember the taxi’s licence plates, but officers called in one driver for questioning at Cherng Talay Police Station last night (May 1).

No details of the driver have been released, but police have confirmed that no charges have been pressed as yet while police continue their investigation.

Tourist Police are assisting with the investigation, officers confirmed.