Phuket taxi driver under investigation for inappropriately touching Australian tourist girl, 15

Phuket taxi driver under investigation for inappropriately touching Australian tourist girl, 15

PHUKET: A Phuket taxi driver has been called in for questioning for inappropriately touching the thigh of a 15-year-old Australian girl at a popular shopping mall in central Phuket.

tourismtransportSafetypolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 2 May 2022, 10:31AM

Police searched the taxi of the driver called in for questioning last night (May 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police searched the taxi of the driver called in for questioning last night (May 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police searched the taxi of the driver called in for questioning last night (May 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police searched the taxi of the driver called in for questioning last night (May 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police searched the taxi of the driver called in for questioning last night (May 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police searched the taxi of the driver called in for questioning last night (May 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The girl’s father filed a complaint at Cherng Talay Police Station on Saturday, officers confirmed.

The incident occurred at the parking lot of Central Festival shopping mall in Wichit on Friday (Apr 29), said the complaint.

The girl and her father were staying at a resort in Cherng Talay, but had to fly home to Australia on Saturday (Apr 30).

The daughter was unable to remember the taxi’s licence plates, but officers called in one driver for questioning at Cherng Talay Police Station last night (May 1).

No details of the driver have been released, but police have confirmed that no charges have been pressed as yet while police continue their investigation.

Tourist Police are assisting with the investigation, officers confirmed.

Capricornball | 02 May 2022 - 13:51:08 

As others have mentioned, nothing will come of this. The taxi mafioso kingpins will negotiate a payoff with Cherng Thalay cops (also a cretinous clutch of corruption), and Khun pervert will get a 500 baht fine and warning to be more inconspicuous next time....then he'll be back on the streets with his buddies, laughing about this case and reveling in his impunity.

Capricornball | 02 May 2022 - 13:44:48 

Yet another taxi scum giving the entire country another black eye. The untouchable taxi mafia, making up for lost time. As much as I know business needs to get back to normal, I also hate the end of covid because the island is now filled with these miserable cretins and their reckless speeding, tailgating and punk thug behavior.

solar_serfer | 02 May 2022 - 12:00:45 

one more reason people should use taxi apps , all is recorded there (even waypoints GPS) . he should be in police by now , locked safely behind metal bars like he deserves. many taxi driver are so corrupted it damages the image of the country. never was aware of that before last airport drive. really need to serve justice in this case!!!

Kurt | 02 May 2022 - 11:38:12 

A taxi driver inappropiately toughed a 15 year old girl, and what we see?.... Photo's of searching the taxi instead of the traditional Thai photo session of the accused driver. Complaint was filed with police on the day of departure of the australian family. We never will here anything about this case anymore. Tourist gone, interest law enforcement gone. Just RTP- driver mediation.

christysweet | 02 May 2022 - 11:19:39 

Surprised C-Telay police didn't tell him to go  to Phuket Town to file the complaint as it didn't happen within their jurisdiction.

Paddy | 02 May 2022 - 10:50:58 

If she was my daughter, he would be history. Hope you follow up on this case . Bet nothing happens to this scumbag, maybe a 500 baht fine and told to not do that again.

 

