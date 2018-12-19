THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket TAT chief strikes back at low tourism numbers claims

PHUKET: Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office Director Kanokkittika Kritwutikon has struck out at claims online that Phuket is suffering an incredibly low number of visitors during the current tourism ‘high season’.

tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 19 December 2018, 01:53PM

A photo of tourists on Patong Beach on Monday (Dec 17), as provided by the TAT Phuket office today (Dec 19). Photo: TAT Phuket

A photo of tourists on Patong Beach on Monday (Dec 17), as provided by the TAT Phuket office today (Dec 19). Photo: TAT Phuket

A photo of tourists on Patong Beach on Monday (Dec 17), as provided by the TAT Phuket office today (Dec 19). Photo: TAT Phuket

A photo of tourists on Patong Beach on Monday (Dec 17), as provided by the TAT Phuket office today (Dec 19). Photo: TAT Phuket

A photo of tourists on Patong Beach on Monday (Dec 17), as provided by the TAT Phuket office today (Dec 19). Photo: TAT Phuket

A photo of tourists on Patong Beach on Monday (Dec 17), as provided by the TAT Phuket office today (Dec 19). Photo: TAT Phuket

A photo of tourists on Patong Beach on Monday (Dec 17), as provided by the TAT Phuket office today (Dec 19). Photo: TAT Phuket

A photo of tourists on Patong Beach on Monday (Dec 17), as provided by the TAT Phuket office today (Dec 19). Photo: TAT Phuket

A photo of tourists on Patong Beach on Monday (Dec 17), as provided by the TAT Phuket office today (Dec 19). Photo: TAT Phuket

A photo of tourists on Patong Beach on Monday (Dec 17), as provided by the TAT Phuket office today (Dec 19). Photo: TAT Phuket

A photo of tourists on Patong Beach on Monday (Dec 17), as provided by the TAT Phuket office today (Dec 19). Photo: TAT Phuket

A photo of tourists on Patong Beach on Monday (Dec 17), as provided by the TAT Phuket office today (Dec 19). Photo: TAT Phuket

A photo of tourists on Patong Beach on Monday (Dec 17), as provided by the TAT Phuket office today (Dec 19). Photo: TAT Phuket

A photo of tourists on Patong Beach on Monday (Dec 17), as provided by the TAT Phuket office today (Dec 19). Photo: TAT Phuket

A photo of tourists on Patong Beach on Monday (Dec 17), as provided by the TAT Phuket office today (Dec 19). Photo: TAT Phuket

A photo of tourists on Patong Beach on Monday (Dec 17), as provided by the TAT Phuket office today (Dec 19). Photo: TAT Phuket

In a message issued via the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department yesterday (Dec 18), Ms Kanokkittika admitted that the number of Chinese tourists visiting Phuket so far this month has dropped by 2.63% compared with the same period last year, but also pointed out that the fall in Chinese arrivals had been offset by a 3.63% increase in the number of arrivals from other source markets.

“I cannot agree that the number of tourists in Phuket has fallen,” she said. “I know the number of Chinese tourists has dropped, as confirmed by Phuket Immigration. They have recorded 130,221 Chinese-national arrivals (at Phuket International Airport) from Dec 1-15.

“That is a decrease of 3,516 people compared with the same period last year, but that has not caused a huge fall in the number of tourists.

“There have also been 355,429 arrivals of other nationalities (during the same period), which is an increase of 3.63%,” she added.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Ms Kanokkittika noted that room bookings from group tours in Phuket had seen a fall of 5% due to cancellations, and a corresponding fall of 5% (down to about 3,000 a day) in the number of tourists boarding tour boats at Rassada Pier, the main departure point for tours to the islands in Phang Nga Bay, including Phi Phi Island.

However, she added, “We have certainly found that we have more FITs (free, independent travellers) travelling here. Hotel occupancy right now across all nationalities 71.77%, which is a 0.1% increase on last year.”

According to figures cited by Ms Kanokkittika, 14.75% of tourists to Phuket during the first two weeks of December were Thai, with the remaining 85.25% comprising foreigners.

“The average spending was B8,2110.80 per person per day, generating an estimated B40.39 billion per day. Hotel occupancy in beach areas is 84.78%,” she said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 19 December 2018 - 15:28:20 

TAT Chief strikes back? Wow. Who is interested in inaccurate TAT tourist number bookkeeping and pep talk. Fact is Phuket is in decline as tourist destination. Remember the 5 rows deep deck chairs at all beaches? Now here and there a towel with a tourist for a short while. ( to long is to hot). Anyone not laughing about that 0.1% increase? Clowns, fully dressed up for fake news and pep talks.!

Discover Thainess | 19 December 2018 - 14:42:13 

If you say it enough times then it must be true !

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket’s market mix has evolved: Down but definitely NOT out
Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous Driving Growth Of Marine Leisure Tourism In Thailand
B100mn baht in sales recorded at Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran
VAT refund up to B20k for Chinese New Year
National parks fees waived for New Year – for Thais
Phuket airport ‘sea taxi’ project deemed not viable
Phuket tourism dodges ‘Chinese hit’, Vice Governor told
Arrivals up 20% in wake of VOA exemption, officials claim
Labour minister in Phuket orders development of Andaman ‘Super Workers’
Phuket light-rail budget jumps B594mn, to B40bn
Airbnb Plus launch targets Bangkok, Phuket
Phuket Sheraton, Boat Pattana among winners at PropertyGuru Asia-Pacific awards
Visitor numbers down in Oct as Chinese stay away
GoAir to launch Phuket-Bangalore direct flights

 

Phuket community
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’

. ThePhuketNews wrote: Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ...(Read More)

Passenger handed B5k reward for reporting ‘multitasking’ bus driver

Wow, I have many wrong road doings by these professional drivers on my front and back dash cams, mos...(Read More)

Phuket TAT chief strikes back at low tourism numbers claims

TAT Chief strikes back? Wow. Who is interested in inaccurate TAT tourist number bookkeeping and pep ...(Read More)

Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’

Head ..... sand ...... buried Fingers well and truly crossed!...(Read More)

Phuket TAT chief strikes back at low tourism numbers claims

If you say it enough times then it must be true !...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration to close for New Year

Good you can drive a motorbike through the lane now - that was one of my thoughts - why should cars ...(Read More)

Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’

'Ayutthaya Marine Office'- that really is creating jobs for the boys!...(Read More)

Woman knocked from motorbike, crushed by truck on Phuket’s main road

Was that a blood test fore alcohol and drug ? What a can remember in Thalang one rich farang hit a o...(Read More)

Calls mount for foreign poll observers

A country that has to become from military regime democratic again, should welcome foreign observers...(Read More)

Doomed ‘Phoenix’ substandard: international experts

Any bet's there will not one Thai official as usual ,stand up and answer your question! Horst...(Read More)

 

Harvey Law Corporation
Go Air
Thailand Yacht Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
ZUMA Restaurant
Dream Beach Club
Dan About Thailand

 