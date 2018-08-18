PHUKET: A teaser promotional event for the upcoming Tasty Food Fest 2018 was held at Queen Sirikit Park in Phuket Town on Thursday, with dozens of stalls selling local delicacies from Phuket and elsewhere throughout Southern Thailand.

tourismculture

By The Phuket News

Saturday 18 August 2018, 05:24PM

The Phuket Tasty Fest 2018 will be held at Queen Sirikit Park in Phuket Town on Sept 1-2. Photo: PR Dept

Present were Tourism Authority of Thailand Phuket office Director Kanokkittika Kritwutikon and Noppadon Kompon, TAT’s Deputy Governor – Domestic Market, and Phuket Vice Governor Prakorb Wongmaneerung.

Mr Noppadon said that the TAT set a policy to stimulate the spending of tourists in the country in 2018. One of the strategies is to stimulate and promote “endemic” tourism products.

“Phuket is a unique and culturally diverse area for its local delicacies, seafood, halal food and vegetarian fare,” he said.

Among the gastronomic events in Phuket that the TAT is supporting this year are local food tours whereby visitors can see the source of food and learn how to cook the local dishes, as well as events such as the Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival, the Phuket Lobster Festival and the Andaman Halal Festival, he explained.

Mr Noppadon added that the TAT has been cooperating with Provincial Public Health Office to promote and raise food standards under the ‘Clean Food Good Taste’ campaign and in line with Phuket’s product standards under the ‘Phuket Brand’ to raise the local food industry to international stanadrds.

“This has been well received by trade partners such as the Wongnai website and Michelin Guide Book,” he said.

The ‘Phuket Tasty Fest 2018’, organised by the TAT Phuket Office in collaboration with Phuket Province and Phuket City Municipality, will be held at Queen Sirikit Park on Thalang Rd in Phuket Town on Sept 1-2.

The event is aimed at boosting tourism during Thailand’s Green Season. It also spotlights Phuket gastronomic delights recognised in Unesco Creative City listing, as the first city in Thailand and Southeast Asia as well as being one of only 18 cities worldwide that has been accredited in the category by Unesco.

Later this year, Phuket food culture will shine again with the launch of the new Michelin Guide Bangkok, Phuket and Phang Nga 2019.

Visitors will be spoiled for choice throughout the two-day Phuket Tasty Fest 2018, as ‘Phuket Food Culture Poised for Global Stardom’ will have many different zones, offering a wide array of food, ranging from iconic Phuket dishes such as Mee Hokkien (Chinese Malay noodle fare), Mee Hun Ba Chang (rice vermicelli noodles with pork spare rib soup), and Oh Tao (fried small oysters mixed with taro, shrimp, pork crackling and spring onions) to fresh seafood.

There will be many other culinary delights to suit every appetite, including fusion food from modern kitchens, halal food and a comprehensive range of desserts. There will be also signature dishes from 14 provinces across Thailand’s Southern Region.

Meanwhile, the DIY – do it yourself – zone will offer opportunities for food lovers to try a hand at cooking local Phuket dishes.

Visitors will not have to worry about handling cash, as the Government Savings Bank’s ‘GSB Pay’ will be providing cashless payment via its QR code at the event. Moreover, food at the event can be ordered in advance via a smartphone app.

In line with the TAT’s responsible tourism policy, the TAT Phuket Office is encouraging visitors and shop owners to reduce plastic and foam usage. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own food containers.

The two-day event will also feature cooking demonstrations by celebrity chefs from the Iron Chef Thailand, cocktail making exhibition featuring Thailand’s champion bartenders, live music by Thai singers and bands, contemporary show by contestants from Thailand’s Got Talent.

There will also be games and lucky draws.