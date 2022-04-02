tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Phuket Tastival’ gets underway at Saphan Hin

‘Phuket Tastival’ gets underway at Saphan Hin

PHUKET: The latest in a long list of food festivals that have or are due to take place across the island as part of a drive to boost tourism and aid the fledging local economy opened yesterday (Apr 1) at Saphan Hin Park.

cultureCOVID-19Coronavirustourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 2 April 2022, 03:30PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

“Phuket Tastival Seafood and Gastronomy: ‘Roi-Yok-Lo’” was officially inaugurated by Deputy Governor of Phuket Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam, who was joined at the ceremony by Rewat Areerob, President of Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization, Sarot Angkhanapilas, Mayor of Phuket City, Woranit Aphirat Jirawong from the Phuket Commerce office and various representatives from government agencies and the private sector.

Budget had been allocated from the Ministry of Commerce to the Phuket Provincial Commercial Office to carry out an integrated seafood promotional activity that would highlight Phuket’s position as a UNESCO-recognised creative city in the field of gastronomy and attract tourists.

The festival would also help reinvigorate the local economy, still reeling after the detrimental impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It would generate income that would be distributed fairly among local farmers and seafood vendors while also raising awareness and continuing to promote Phuket’s domestic and international marketing strategy.

Similar themed festivals that have occurred island-wide in recent weeks, including at Saphan Hin, Karon, Kamala, Nai Yang, Phuket Town and Cherng Talay, all of which aimed to boost local tourism and the economy. It was also recently announced that a Roi Rin Lay festival will be held at the Sarasin Bridge in Mai Khao to coincide with the upcoming Songkran Festival on Apr 11-12.

“Phuket Tastival” at Saphan Hin runs until Monday (Apr 4) and sees numerous stalls selling fresh seafood produce by the kilo that can be bought and cooked on-site at a designated grilling area. Additionally there are stalls and food trucks selling traditional Thai food and local arts and crafts goods.
During yesterday’s opening ceremony Japanese style Yakisoba cooking was showcased as well as demonstrations of otsukiri and salmon cutting techniques.

There are live music and cultural entertainment shows each evening and all Phuket residents and visitors to the island are encouraged to come along and enjoy the festivities, which are all conducted while respecting COVID-19 healtha nd safety protocol.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Two COVID-hit insurers closed
No April Fool’s joke for Phuket man who wins B18mn on lottery
Kyiv silent on airstrike in Russia, 3,000 flee Mariupol
Phuket’s Soi Dog steps in to help provide urgent medical assistance to animals affected by the conflict in Ukraine
Roi Rim Lay heads to Sarasin Bridge for Songkran
Phuket marks 236 new COVID cases, one more death
Southern border reopens
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New travel rules come into effect, Police warning over April Fool’s || April 1
Police warning on April Fool’s Day pranks
Higher inflation rate predicted by BoT
Thais urged to offer aid to Ukrainians
TAT showcases Phuket and Phang Nga tourism delights to Mongolian travel agents and media
Phuket officials getting better, says island corruption chief
Governor calls on media to tell people about Phuket COVID rules
Phuket marks 227 new COVID cases, one more death

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s Soi Dog steps in to help provide urgent medical assistance to animals affected by the conflict in Ukraine

I am a big fan of SDF, but I must say, a $250K USD gift is pretty staggering. The Thai gov't cou...(Read More)

Phuket’s Soi Dog steps in to help provide urgent medical assistance to animals affected by the conflict in Ukraine

The woman and her 2 children killed in a blast that made the papers all over was carrying two Yorkie...(Read More)

Phuket officials getting better, says island corruption chief

Mr Suksan said,"Conducted training, providing knowledge and etc. in perfomance of supplies"...(Read More)

‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists come into effect

I told potential european Thailand travelers not to trust the Thai 'plans' to downgrade the ...(Read More)

Phuket’s Soi Dog steps in to help provide urgent medical assistance to animals affected by the conflict in Ukraine

Where is the US$250,000 Phuket Soi Dog foundation is providing abroad coming from? Did we not read ...(Read More)

‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists come into effect

Correction: Lowered to max US$ 20,000 pay out....(Read More)

‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists come into effect

Thai Test & Go-, SandBox-, and Happy Quarantine schemes! Wow! Now great developed semi tourist a...(Read More)

Police warning on April Fool’s Day pranks

It’s illegal to have fun in LOS. ...(Read More)

Police probe into deadly rafting accident continues

Should be interesting and see what equipment they provide to these tourists, such as what type of he...(Read More)

Police warning on April Fool’s Day pranks

Again a childish nonsense "please, see me in the news" of RTP officer. Why was he not reac...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
PaintFX
Thai Residential
Devas Lounge

 