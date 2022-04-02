‘Phuket Tastival’ gets underway at Saphan Hin

PHUKET: The latest in a long list of food festivals that have or are due to take place across the island as part of a drive to boost tourism and aid the fledging local economy opened yesterday (Apr 1) at Saphan Hin Park.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 2 April 2022, 03:30PM

“Phuket Tastival Seafood and Gastronomy: ‘Roi-Yok-Lo’” was officially inaugurated by Deputy Governor of Phuket Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam, who was joined at the ceremony by Rewat Areerob, President of Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization, Sarot Angkhanapilas, Mayor of Phuket City, Woranit Aphirat Jirawong from the Phuket Commerce office and various representatives from government agencies and the private sector.

Budget had been allocated from the Ministry of Commerce to the Phuket Provincial Commercial Office to carry out an integrated seafood promotional activity that would highlight Phuket’s position as a UNESCO-recognised creative city in the field of gastronomy and attract tourists.

The festival would also help reinvigorate the local economy, still reeling after the detrimental impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It would generate income that would be distributed fairly among local farmers and seafood vendors while also raising awareness and continuing to promote Phuket’s domestic and international marketing strategy.

Similar themed festivals that have occurred island-wide in recent weeks, including at Saphan Hin, Karon, Kamala, Nai Yang, Phuket Town and Cherng Talay, all of which aimed to boost local tourism and the economy. It was also recently announced that a Roi Rin Lay festival will be held at the Sarasin Bridge in Mai Khao to coincide with the upcoming Songkran Festival on Apr 11-12.

“Phuket Tastival” at Saphan Hin runs until Monday (Apr 4) and sees numerous stalls selling fresh seafood produce by the kilo that can be bought and cooked on-site at a designated grilling area. Additionally there are stalls and food trucks selling traditional Thai food and local arts and crafts goods.

During yesterday’s opening ceremony Japanese style Yakisoba cooking was showcased as well as demonstrations of otsukiri and salmon cutting techniques.

There are live music and cultural entertainment shows each evening and all Phuket residents and visitors to the island are encouraged to come along and enjoy the festivities, which are all conducted while respecting COVID-19 healtha nd safety protocol.