‘Phuket Tastival’ food festival set for Saphan Hin

PHUKET: The plethora of food festivals across Phuket is set to continue after it was announced yesterday (Mar 21) the “Phuket Tastival” seafood and gastronomy festival is set to take place from Mar 31 to Apr 4 at Saphan Hin Park.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 22 March 2022, 03:38PM

Ms. Woranit Aphirat Jirawong from the Phuket Provincial Commerce Department announced yesterday (Mar 21) that the “Phuket Tastival” seafood and gastronomy festival is set to take place from Mar 31 to Apr 4 at Saphan Hin Park. Photo: Radio Phuket Facebook

The announcement comes after several food festivals have been held in recent weeks or are due to be hosted – last weekend saw the ‘Roi Rin Lay’ food festivals in Karon and Kamala and the ‘Roi Nat Yat Dai’ food festival at Sanam Chai in Phuket Town on Friday (Mar 18).

This weekend (Mar 25-27) Cherng Talay will host the third in the series of ‘Roi Nay Yat Dai’ food festivals following the inaugural event in Pating on Dec 17-19 last year.

The upcoming “Phuket Tastival” aims to replicate the efforts of previous food festivals in lifting the spirits of the local residents while providing local food vendors with an opportunity to earn some much-needed income.

Over the past two years COVID-19 has decimated the tourism sector on which Phuket so heavily relies. As a result incomes have been detrimentally impacted leaving communities island-wide suffering.

The recent impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has further strained the situation with tourist numbers dwindling as a result, likewise strict government rules on tourists entering the country.

When announcing the event yesterday, Ms. Woranit Aphirat Jirawong from the Phuket Provincial Commerce Department revealed that Phuket is striving to organise ongoing projects that can stiumlate tourism and re-energise the local economy.

“Phuket Tastival” is specifically aiming to aid the local fishing industry in its efforts to recover by aligning with the declaration of UNESCO that Phuket is a creative city in the gastronomy field.

It is hoped the festival can help drive the local economy to stable levels while creating opportunities for investment and international marketing to allow income to be fairly distributed to farmers island-wide that are considered unique to Phuket.

During the food festival at Saphan Hin Park there will be food vendors selling fresh produce and also designated areas where freshly procured food can be grilled for eating. Additionally, expect to see Nana-sati style cuisine sold from food trucks and a live display of Otsukiri and Shasimi salmon slicing by experts.

There will also be a series of live cultural and musical performances during the five-day festival which residents and tourists alike are encouraged to attend and enjoy while partaking in shopping and savouring the fine fresh seafood produce on offer.