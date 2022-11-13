333 at the beach
’Phuket Tastival’ food festival set for Patong

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Ministry of Commerce has announced a new ’Phuket Tastival’ food event which will take place at Patong Beach on November 17-21.

tourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 13 November 2022, 12:02PM

Food on offer at ’Phuket Tastival’ in 2020. Photo: NNT

Phuket pineapples at ’Roy Rim Lay’ festival in 2021. Photo: PR Phuket

Grilled meat at ’Roy Rim Lay’ festival in 2021. Photo: PR Phuket

’Phuket Tastival’ at Sapan Hin in 2022. Photo: PR Phuket

’Phuket Tastival’ returns to Patong. Image: Radio Thailand Phuket

The new ’Tastival’ – fully named ’PHUKET TASTIVAL Seafood & Gastronomy: Dive Thru Seafood’ – will be held in conjunction with the Go Green Active diving event which is expected to gather over 4,000 participants to take part in environmental activities. 

The food event will take place at Loma Park in Patong, so both locals and tourists will be able to join the fun and enjoy fresh local seafood and other delicacies.

The Phuket office of the Ministry of Commerce touts fresh seafood, various local dishes with “unique taste” as well as local GI [Geographical Indication] products such as “saparot Phuket” which is a local Phuket pineapple. Also “more than 80 low-cost consumer products” will be on sale for those interested. 

“Both activities [the environmental event and the food festival] are aimed at enhancing the good image of Phuket tourism and supporting the economic recovery in the tourism industry during the high season and after the COVID-19 times when many sectors integrated their efforts to stimulate the economy at all levels and build confidence in the readiness of Phuket to be an international tourist destination,” says a report posted by Radio Thailand Phuket to announce the newest edition of ’Phuket Tastival’.

