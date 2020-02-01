Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket task force targets virus fake news, police asked to press charges over ‘virus death at airport’ post

Phuket task force targets virus fake news, police asked to press charges over ‘virus death at airport’ post

PHUKET: Airports of Thailand management at Phuket International Airport (AoT Phuket) has filed a formal complaint with police to press charges under the Computer Crimes Act for a post online that claimed a foreigner infected with the Wuhan coronavirus had died at the airport.

tourismhealthChinese
By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 February 2020, 02:03PM

People are being warned that posting or sharing fake news about the Wuhan coronavirus in Phuket may be charged under the Computer Crimes Act. Image: PR Dept

People are being warned that posting or sharing fake news about the Wuhan coronavirus in Phuket may be charged under the Computer Crimes Act. Image: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai confirmed the news to the press yesterday (Jan 31).

The complaint filed by AoT Phuket requests that police press charges under Section 14 of the Computer Crimes Act, Vice Governor Supoj said.

“The person posted wrong information and photos about the Wuhan flu, which affected Phuket’s tourism image,” he said.

Among the Wuhan flu reports in Phuket going viral this week was a post claiming that a foreign woman at the airport had died of the Wuhan coronavirus.

The post, uploaded onto Facebook by “Konnika Jampaburee” on Monday (Jan 27), showed a photo of a person covered with a white sheet being wheeled out of the airport and loaded into an ambulance.

Along with the photo were the words in Thai, “One death at Phuket International Airport #Chinese”.

Dr Sutsinee Sakswut, the airport doctor on duty on Monday, confirmed to The Phuket News on Wednesday that nobody had died from the “Wuhan flu” at the airport. “The post is wrong,” she said. (See story here.)

Vice Governor Supoj pointed out that under Section 14 (1) of the Computer Crimes Act it is illegal to for any person to commit an act “that involves import to a computer system of forged computer data, either in whole or in part, or false computer data, in a manner that is likely to cause damage to that third party or the public”.

If found guilty, perpetrators may face up to five years in prison or a fine of up to B100,000, or both, he added.

Vice Governor Supoj warned people over posting or sharing news that does not declare its source.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

“The current situation has found that there is a lot of false news that undermines the credibility and confidence of Phuket,” he said.

“I want everyone to check before sharing any information on your social media or even face to face,” he added.

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavitaptana has set up a fake news “task force” to target and investigate fake news reports online, Vice Governor Supoj added.

“There is a working group to monitor fake news presenters in social media,” he confirmed.

Vice Governor Supoj confirmed that he has been appointed to lead the working group with the assistance of the Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc), which serves as the political arm of the Thai military.

“Media that is fake news creates panic among citizens and tourists. Such actions are considered as an offense under Article 14 (1) of the Computer Crimes Act,” he said.

“Phuket Airport has already reported one case for prosecution, in which damaging messages and clips of Phuket have been presented to the public, including some people presenting panic messages about visiting Phuket and people in Phuket becoming infected,” Vice Governor Supoj explained.

“All such messages create panic and causing damage to Phuket. Therefore, we ask the public to be careful when sharing [posts online].

“In addition, the working group will check various false news posts and reports in order to solve the problem and reduce the damage that will occur to Phuket,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Rorri_2 | 01 February 2020 - 16:45:24 

So many childish people in this country.. so fast to want charges pressed for such trivial matters..

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Baby’s remains found in drainpipe near abandoned workers’ camp
Phuket officials warn over face mask price gouging
Six more tourists suspected of infection in Phuket
Three suspects arrested in Phuket drug raids
China virus toll passes 250 as travel curbs tightened
Thailand confirms first local transmission of coronavirus
New era for divided Britain as it leaves EU
Don’t Panic: Governor urges calm, issues warning as fake news of Wuhan flu spirals out of control
PHUKEt XTRA: VIDEO: International emergency declared over virus! Escaped giraffe found dead? || January 31
New Leatherback turtle nest found in Phang Nga
Two people in UK test positive for coronavirus, 18 South Korean evacuees hospitalised after returning from Wuhan
Chalong’s Land & Houses Park experiences wastewater problems again
China to bring overseas Wuhan citizens back to virus-hit city
Driver loses control of motorbike, hit and killed by cement truck
Local election date still not confirmed but PEC told to start planning

 

Phuket community
Phuket task force targets virus fake news, police asked to press charges over ‘virus death at airport’ post

So many childish people in this country.. so fast to want charges pressed for such trivial matters.....(Read More)

Six more tourists suspected of infection in Phuket

Imo it shows tourist money is more important than the Thais health....(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Of course you can relax. The only ones worried are the fools commenting on PN. This is the 21st Cen...(Read More)

Six more tourists suspected of infection in Phuket

The only ones worried about the virus are the fools commenting on PN. Get it into your heads that mo...(Read More)

Six more tourists suspected of infection in Phuket

Are they going to hold them for 2 weeks? Any cruise ships from China arriving? Will those thousa...(Read More)

Six more tourists suspected of infection in Phuket

Of course there will not be a confirmed Corona virus patient in Phuket, bad for tourism, ignore it, ...(Read More)

Six more tourists suspected of infection in Phuket

talk about stupidity, scanning people leaving but not arriving, Oh I forgot people leaving have spen...(Read More)

Don’t Panic: Governor urges calm, issues warning as fake news of Wuhan flu spirals out of control

would you trust the word of anyone whose main objective is to protect Phuket's tourist Image?...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Attention WHO and governments of countries all over the world... Not to mention hundreds of large co...(Read More)

Chalong’s Land & Houses Park experiences wastewater problems again

There is obviously raw sewage being released all the time. It just becomes more noticeable when ther...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Diamond Resort Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 