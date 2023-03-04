Phuket targets more French tourists

PHUKET: A roadshow held in Paris on Thursday (Mar 2) is aiming to increase the number of tourists visiting Phuket from France, officials have confirmed.

tourism

By The Phuket News

Saturday 4 March 2023, 01:15PM

The roadshow was organised in the French capital city by the Phuket Tourism Association in conjunction with the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Paris office, overseen by Bunyarit Wicheerphan, Minister of Foreign Affairs for Thailand.

The event provided an opportunity for Thai businesses and entrepreneurs to present Thai specific hospitality products and services to potential travel partners and businesses in France.

Also present at the event was H.E. Tana Weskosith, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the French Republic, who welcomed delegates and representatives of French travel agencies and international airlines.

Ambassador Tana also thanked those in attendance for supporting Thai tourism, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic when major challenges were experienced, adding that their support contributed greatly to the success of the Phuket Sandbox Project, which helped pilot the country’s reopening in mid-2021.

The roadshow also highlighted Phuket’s ambition to host the Specialized Expo in 2028 under the theme “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity”, which organisers said will be an opportunity to exchange knowledge and further enable Thailand’s sustainable development goals.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha also lent further support to Phuket’s bid to host the Expo yesterday (Feb 3) when he ordered all relevant government agencies to focus on the development of medical tourism to enable the provinces of Phuket, Krabi and Phang Nga be recognised as international health centres by 2026.