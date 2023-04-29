Phuket targets 70% voter turn out

PHUKET: Government officials in Phuket have declared they expect at least 70% of eligible voters to turn out and cast their vote in the upcoming General Election.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 29 April 2023, 11:13AM

The comments were made at a press conference yesterday (Apr 28) at Phuket Provincial Hall by Orapin Achevasuk, Director of the Office of the Election Commission of Phuket Province. Ms Orapin was joined at the press conference by Anupap Rodkwan Yodrambam, Vice Governor of Phuket.

Ms Orapin said that the Phuket Office of the Election Commission is ready and fully prepared to hold elections for members of the House of Representatives in Phuket on May 14, stressing that it is a very important day for all Thais.

She further explained that there are a total of 313,594 eligible voters registered in Phuket Province, divided into Constituency 1 with 101,164 eligible voters, Constituency 2 with 102,388 eligible voters and Constituency 3 with 110,042 eligible voters. It is hoped of that total that at least 70% will turn out to cast their vote, she added.

There are currently 377 polling stations across the island ready to receive voters which will be open on May 14 between 8am and 5pm, Ms Orapin said.

Additionally, there are plans by the Phuket Office of the Election Commission to organise an event inviting people to vote for Big Day elections, which will be held simultaneously throughout the country on May 9. In Phuket, the event will be held at Saphan Hin.

Ms Orapin said that members of the public are invited to wear a white shirt and participate in the campaign between 8am and 10am at the Central Saphan Hin Stage.

Mr Anupap concluded the press conference by explaining that local authorities have instructed the administration and all sectors to participate in supporting the election of members of the House of Representatives to be orderly, pure and fair.

Alcohol sales and distribution will be forbidden nationwide from 6pm on May 6 until 6pm on May 7, and from 6pm on May 13 until 6pm on May 14, it was confirmed earlier this week.