British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket targets 70% voter turn out

Phuket targets 70% voter turn out

PHUKET: Government officials in Phuket have declared they expect at least 70% of eligible voters to turn out and cast their vote in the upcoming General Election.

politicsalcohol
By The Phuket News

Saturday 29 April 2023, 11:13AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The comments were made at a press conference yesterday (Apr 28) at Phuket Provincial Hall by Orapin Achevasuk, Director of the Office of the Election Commission of Phuket Province. Ms Orapin was joined at the press conference by Anupap Rodkwan Yodrambam, Vice Governor of Phuket.

Ms Orapin said that the Phuket Office of the Election Commission is ready and fully prepared to hold elections for members of the House of Representatives in Phuket on May 14, stressing that it is a very important day for all Thais.

She further explained that there are a total of 313,594 eligible voters registered in Phuket Province, divided into Constituency 1 with 101,164 eligible voters, Constituency 2 with 102,388 eligible voters and Constituency 3 with 110,042 eligible voters. It is hoped of that total that at least 70% will turn out to cast their vote, she added.

There are currently 377 polling stations across the island ready to receive voters which will be open on May 14 between 8am and 5pm, Ms Orapin said.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

Additionally, there are plans by the Phuket Office of the Election Commission to organise an event inviting people to vote for Big Day elections, which will be held simultaneously throughout the country on May 9. In Phuket, the event will be held at Saphan Hin.

Ms Orapin said that members of the public are invited to wear a white shirt and participate in the campaign between 8am and 10am at the Central Saphan Hin Stage.

Mr Anupap concluded the press conference by explaining that local authorities have instructed the administration and all sectors to participate in supporting the election of members of the House of Representatives to be orderly, pure and fair.

Alcohol sales and distribution will be forbidden nationwide from 6pm on May 6 until 6pm on May 7, and from 6pm on May 13 until 6pm on May 14, it was confirmed earlier this week.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Prab | 29 April 2023 - 12:27:23 

MFP will have a landslide..they had a massive crowd attending last night

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket honours Prince’s birthday
Power bills set to fall for rest of 2023
Phuket Songkran celebrations declared a huge success
Democrats vow to develop Phuket
Evacuated Thais happy to be home
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: At least 13 victims of suspected serial killer, Fatal Phuket mall jump || April 28
Phuket Police publicly destroy 136 illegal guns
Fundraising set up for Phuket expat injured in road accident 
Phuket Immigration, PLTO to be open for three days next week
Task force targets Phuket tourism illegal operators
Tighter visa rules stymie Chinese groups
Officials bamboozled by false tsunami alarm
More charges await serial-killing suspect
Woman arrested with 5kg of crystal meth
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Certain foreigners exempt from new tourist fee, Cycling from Phuket to Bangkok || April 27

 

Phuket community
Democrats vow to develop Phuket

wonder why they stay well away to say that they will fix all the scamm in the island like taxi etc, ...(Read More)

Fundraising set up for Phuket expat injured in road accident 

Integrated ? Sorry Kurt, but there would be not a single Thai person giving you the feeling of bein...(Read More)

Tsunami warning sirens ‘no cause for alarm’

Coincidentally(perhaps?) there was a 7.1 magnitude quake in exactly the same area 2 days earlier at ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration, PLTO to be open for three days next week

Serial whingers at it again. Never had issues with the LTO- by the time you reach for your wallet th...(Read More)

Democrats vow to develop Phuket

Must be about 6 months since we were to be yet another hub for something. ...(Read More)

Phuket targets 70% voter turn out

MFP will have a landslide..they had a massive crowd attending last night ...(Read More)

Evacuated Thais happy to be home

Would be nice to read a journalistic article why young Thai people choose to study in Sudan. Who pay...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration, PLTO to be open for three days next week

Wow, PLTO closed 29-30 April, 1-4-5-6-7 May. That are great days for the taxi groups with civilised/...(Read More)

Fundraising set up for Phuket expat injured in road accident 

Many of us in expat community who are many years integrated, help often Thai friends/people in need ...(Read More)

Task force targets Phuket tourism illegal operators

Why not targeting motorbike rental shops who illegally rent out motorbikes to tourists with not the ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Pro Property Partners
Laguna Phuket 2023
Open Kitchen Laguna
Ixina Thailand
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SALA

 