Phuket SWAPSHOP presents CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA

Start From: Saturday 12 December 2020, 03:00PM to Saturday 12 December 2020, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Phuket SWAPSHOP is back for Christmas Extravaganza 12.12.20 @ Friendship Beach Resort 3PM-9PM. Now is the time to have a clear-out and gather your beautiful pre-loved treasures for a festive SWAP! All proceeds will go to St. Euphrasia’s BanYa Literacy Centre which faces closure due to lack of funds. Therefore, all proceeds donated through this event will help to keep the school open in Jan 2021!