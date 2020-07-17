Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Swap Shop returns with focus on charity drive

Phuket Swap Shop returns with focus on charity drive

The Phuket Swap Shop enjoyed a large turnout with its first meet since the COVID-19 lockdown was lifted, raising funds for the Life Home Project Foundation & Orphanage through a Swap Shop held at the Grind Cafe on the bypass road on July 4.

Community
By The Phuket News

Saturday 18 July 2020, 11:00AM

The Phuket Swap Shop enjoyed a popular comeback, and raised funds for the Life Home Project Foundation & Orphanage. Photo: Phuket SWAPSHOP

The Phuket Swap Shop enjoyed a popular comeback, and raised funds for the Life Home Project Foundation & Orphanage. Photo: Phuket SWAPSHOP

The success of the Phuket SWAPSHOP relaunch will see another event held in the south of the island, at RawFitness in Nai Harn on July 27.

The success of the Phuket SWAPSHOP relaunch will see another event held in the south of the island, at RawFitness in Nai Harn on July 27.

The July 27 event will be in conjunction with the Andaman Natural Resources and Conservation Foundation, which will be holding a beach cleanup at Nai Harn beach that morning.

The July 27 event will be in conjunction with the Andaman Natural Resources and Conservation Foundation, which will be holding a beach cleanup at Nai Harn beach that morning.

The Phuket Swap Shop enjoyed a popular comeback, and raised funds for the Life Home Project Foundation & Orphanage. Photo: Phuket SWAPSHOP

The Phuket Swap Shop enjoyed a popular comeback, and raised funds for the Life Home Project Foundation & Orphanage. Photo: Phuket SWAPSHOP

The Phuket Swap Shop enjoyed a popular comeback, and raised funds for the Life Home Project Foundation & Orphanage. Photo: Phuket SWAPSHOP

The Phuket Swap Shop enjoyed a popular comeback, and raised funds for the Life Home Project Foundation & Orphanage. Photo: Phuket SWAPSHOP

The Phuket Swap Shop enjoyed a popular comeback, and raised funds for the Life Home Project Foundation & Orphanage. Photo: Phuket SWAPSHOP

The Phuket Swap Shop enjoyed a popular comeback, and raised funds for the Life Home Project Foundation & Orphanage. Photo: Phuket SWAPSHOP

The Phuket Swap Shop enjoyed a popular comeback, and raised funds for the Life Home Project Foundation & Orphanage. Photo: Phuket SWAPSHOP

The Phuket Swap Shop enjoyed a popular comeback, and raised funds for the Life Home Project Foundation & Orphanage. Photo: Phuket SWAPSHOP

« »

The Swap Shop was held under the guidance of Rassada Municipality, with Mayor Phudit Raksarat lending a hand in organising the event and in collaboration with the Andaman Natural Resources Conservation Foundation (ANRCF) with Samran Sinthong, secretary of the ANRCF Southern Thailand area, also joining the team.

The Phuket SWAPSHOP coordinators Sarha Robinson and Yoana Vastrée Estevez not only decided to do something against the excessive waste of products by giving locals the possibility to swap pre-loved treasures rather than throwing them away, but also connected sustainability, charity and local support into one event.

“Our relaunch on July 4 was a huge success!” said Sarha. “Over 200 people decluttered their houses and swapped to their heart’s content at the Grind Cafe,” Yoana agreed happily; “I could not believe my eyes when I saw so many people lovingly share their beautiful possessions. We were amazed by the constant flow of clothes, books, shoes, homeware and more!” 

Phuket SWAPSHOP collaborates with different venues each time to support local businesses, which is very important in these difficult times.

“We had many people reach out to us such as organic farms and vegetarian restaurants who are all involved in making sustainable living reality,” Sarha explained.

“The big focus of the July 4 event was to raise funds for children under the care of the Life Home Project Foundation,” she added.

The Life Home Foundation is a non-profit organisation with the goal of preventing the spread of HIV, as well as helping HIV-infected/affected people and AIDS patients. The foundation first acted as a hospice for women with AIDS with the main purpose of establishing a self-reliant and sustainable shelter by offering vocational training and education for HIV affected women and their children, as well as helping HIV-positive persons and AIDS patients in the community and in hospitals.

The Life Home Foundation receives no government funding and relies entirely on private donations.

Binomo

The success of the Phuket SWAPSHOP relaunch will see another event held in the south of the island, at RawFitness in Nai Harn on July 27. This event will be in conjunction with the Andaman Natural Resources and Conservation Foundation, which will be holding a beach cleanup at Nai Harn beach that morning.

“We are so grateful that we can help so many people at the same time,” said Sarha. “We will support the ANRCF in their mission to promote sustainable living and caring for the environment, we will help local businesses by bringing in a lot of visitors and we will give the local community a chance to SWAP and find new treasures. It’s an amazing collaboration of awesomeness!”

If you want to give back to Phuket and support the community, make sure you follow and like Phuket SWAPSHOP’s Facebook page to stay updated about future events: https://www.facebook.com/phuketswapshop/

“We encourage everyone to come, see and take part – and remember, all this helps to raise funds for children in need!”

For more information about the Phuket SWAPSHOP events, contact Sarha and Yoana through the Phuket SWAPSHOP Facebook page or by email to phuketswapshop@gmail.com

Raw Fitness is located 90/6 Moo 1 Saiyan-Nai Harn, Viset Road, 83130, Rawai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket. (Click here for map.)

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

A Meal With… Russell Distance Russell
Vivarium: An interview with Director Lorcan Finnegan
Fantasy Island: Delivering dreams and nightmares
Green Thoughts: Sprouting sun worshippers
Sustainably Yours: Solving Phuket’s Water Crisis
Batman trilogy gets Thai revival
Phuket Town launches mobile history museum
Screen heart-throb KJ Apa tested in ‘I Still Believe’
Blazing Saddles: Bikes ’n’ Beaches
Government petitioned for urgent aid to help starving elephants
Why maintaining wellbeing should be prioritised for teachers in Thailand during COVID-19
Unleashed: Don’t leave me!
The Play’s The Thing: Taking the arts online
Video games and COVID-19: the impact in emerging markets
‘Brahms: The Boy II’ delivers horror classic

 

Phuket community
‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

@LALALA That's true ! Same as people in many other countries ! If Thai's could and would r...(Read More)

Man arrested for stealing more than 90 batteries from mobile network relay boxes

I wondered why my internet had been so slow....(Read More)

Phuket villagers protest, accuse village chief of corruption

Kurt, Agree 100%. All countries suffer from Nepotism. When people say Thailand could learn for them...(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

ematt... most of the Thai population can not read, write, speak or understand English language....(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

@ematt. Not so fast,Sir. Speaking and knowing the truth about Phuket has nothing to do with bloated,...(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

@ematt, we may expect that during this all over Thailand unemployment crisis, many Thai have to supp...(Read More)

Phuket villagers protest, accuse village chief of corruption

@mgb, Until a certain extend I agree with you. However, name me 1 South East Asian country that is ...(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

Well no domestic Thai tourists will want to visit Phuket if they read the PN comments section, and f...(Read More)

No more SSO payout for jobless subscribers

Confusing piece PN. Are you talking about those people who had worked fewer than 26 days or about ev...(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

After the spell/grammar police,we now have a "forum rules" police too.Good to see that eve...(Read More)

 

Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 