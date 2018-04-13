PHUKET: Phuket concluded Day 2 of this year’s Songkran Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign at midnight last night with zero deaths on the island’s roads in the 24-hour period.

Friday 13 April 2018, 01:26PM

Phuket has yet to one fatality on the roads in this year's Songkran Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The news came as the Department of Disaster Prevention & Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) announced its official daily report for the Songkran Seven Days campaign this morning (April 13).

For the 24 hours of April 12, there were five accidents in which five people injured, as follows:

Muang District: 3 accidents, 3 people injured

Kathu District: 2 accidents, 2 people injured

Thalang District: 0 accidents, 0 people injured

However, one of those injured in the accidents in Kathu was that of a Finnish national named by police as Tapto Urpo, 51.

Mr Urpo was struck by a motorbike at 00:10am while stepping out to cross the road near the B-Quick car repair centre near the Jungceylon shopping mall in Patong.

He suffered head injuries and was taken to Patong Hospital, where he remains in care.

Most accidents involved reckless driving and motorbike riders being injured by not wearing helmets, the DDPM-Phuket report noted.

Police reported having issued 1,618 fines for moving violations during Day 2 of the campaign, as follows:

805 Not wearing helmets

44 Operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

35 Drunk driving

74 Not wearing seatbelts

386 Driving without a license

61 Speeding

44 Running a red light

37 Ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

7 Dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

26 Using mobile phones while driving.