Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket surfing competition confirmed

Phuket surfing competition confirmed

SURFING: Local surfers have the chance to enter an upcoming competition in Phuket free of charge and stand the chance to win cash prizes, organisers confirmed on Thursday (June 1).

Surfing
By The Phuket News

Saturday 3 June 2023, 12:15PM

Image: Thailand Surfing Federation

Image: Thailand Surfing Federation

The Phuket Surf Festival 2023 will take place on the weekend of June 23-25 at Kata Beach in the southwest of the island.

The competition will incorporate men’s and women’s shortboard and longboard, with limited sports up for grabs in each category; men’s shortboard competition is limited to 48 competitors, while the men’s longboard will impose a limit of 32 entries.

The women’s shortboard and longboard categories will be limited to 24 competitors in each class.

Cash prizes will be distributed in each category at the following amounts: B20,000 for the first place in the men’s and women’s longboard and shortboard competition; B15,000 for second place in both classes and B10,000 for the third place finishers.

Organisers stated that certain stipulations abound to the cash prizes, namely that the amount is tax liable by law and that winners are required to provide legal identification documents such as a copy of their ID card or passport, in order to receive the prize money.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

All competitors who receive a cash prize will also receive a commemorative trophy from the event, organisers added.

In addition to the main surfing action there will be workshops, live music, street art and entertainment, as well as stalls offering food and beverages.

In order to enter, competitors must provide a copy of their ID card or passport along with a photo (not exceeding 2MB in file size) which will be uploaded into the application form online for identity verification. The organiser reserves the right to cancel any registrants who do not include this information as their application will in effect be incomplete.

The online entry form can be accessed via the Thailand Surfing Federation website here.

For further information please email: info@surfingthailand.org.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Louise sets record as women’s pro golf youngest ever winner
Guardiola puts City on red alert as United threaten treble bid in FA Cup final
Cash prizes on offer at free to enter Khao Lak surfing competition
Djokovic says ‘it’s what I stand for’ in Kosovo ‘heart of Serbia’ row
Phuket celebrates SEA Games medalists
Thai surfers take on World Surfing Games in El Salvador
Thai duo back in winners’ circle
Pajaree wins LPGA Match-Play final
Leicester, Leeds relegated from Premier League as Everton survive
Verstappen sees off Alonso and rain in chaotic Monaco
Phuket launches international educational golf academy
Everton, Leicester and Leeds at risk on Premier League’s survival Sunday
Phuket’s karting whizz kid wins series opener
Verstappen beats Alonso in electric Monaco qualifying
Thailand cricket sees Southern stars

 

Phuket community
Motorists warned of months-long road closure in Samkong

There's already a gigantic drainage culvert just to the left of the field you can see in the pic...(Read More)

Pita case could force new poll

There's only one whinging hypocrite here @JohnC and everyone knows who it is. if you think the c...(Read More)

Forest conservation project honours Her Majesty the Queen’s upcoming birthday

In my life planted quite a few trees, and,...I never did encroach 'them'. :-) Again, doing...(Read More)

Tourist from Kazakhstan drowns at Kata Beach

I have often wondered why the FIRST step is not turning someone over onto their stomach and trying...(Read More)

Injured turtle rescued in Phang Nga, recovers in Phuket

Discarded fishing nets into the sea is a real problem in Thailand and around the world ... Laws shou...(Read More)

One dead, one injured after sports coupe wipes out motorcycle in Phuket

@JohnC So you must have one !...(Read More)

One dead, one injured after sports coupe wipes out motorcycle in Phuket

In other countries an Audi TT is classed as a 'hairdresser's' car. Nothing luxurious abo...(Read More)

More than 1,000 foreigners in Phuket caught for visa overstay

[...1050 foreigners were found to have over stayed but 228 had already departed Thailand alive plus ...(Read More)

Council gives nod to cull top brass

Just think how many staving poor people could be fed and housed, how many schools, hospitals and oth...(Read More)

Council gives nod to cull top brass

@Old guy. That's only because the Seppos always start wars to keep their economy going otherwise...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SALA
Open Kitchen Laguna
BahtSold
Laguna Phuket 2023
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Zonezi Properties
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket

 