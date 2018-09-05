Phuket surf rescues continue, loved dog latest victim at Nai Harn

PHUKET: The dangerous surf and rip currents continue to endanger swimmers along the west coast with rescues at Nai Harn Beach yesterday, while at Nai Thon Beach on the northwest coast lifeguards are saddened by the drowning of a much-loved local dog at the beach earlier today (Sept 5).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 5 September 2018, 05:18PM

Attempts by lifeguards at Nai Thon Beach to revive ‘Thae’ were unsuccessful. Photo: Ohm NaiThon lifeguard

The dog, 8-year-old male ‘Thae’, belonged to a lady who sells fruit shakes on the beach and was very popular with people along the beach. “Apparently, Thae had a fever and ventured near the water, possibly to cool off,” Daren Jenner explained to The Phuket News today. “Lifeguard Ohm Chnachaitaruearaksa saw the dog in distress and rescued it,” he said. “Nai Thon lifeguards attempted canine CPR, however, the dog did not respond, and died,” he added. The death has deeply affected the lifeguards Just like a human drowning, there is profound sadness for this innocent animal,” Mr Jenner explained. “The death of an innocent animal. It's difficult to erase those terrible images from your mind,” he added. The death of Thae comes as lifeguards along the west coast continue to pull people, including tourists, from the surf, with rescues at Nai Harn yesterday still overwhelming lifeguards there. (See here.)