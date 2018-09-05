The dog, 8-year-old male ‘Thae’, belonged to a lady who sells fruit shakes on the beach and was very popular with people along the beach.
“Apparently, Thae had a fever and ventured near the water, possibly to cool off,” Daren Jenner explained to The Phuket News today.
“Lifeguard Ohm Chnachaitaruearaksa saw the dog in distress and rescued it,” he said.
“Nai Thon lifeguards attempted canine CPR, however, the dog did not respond, and died,” he added.
The death has deeply affected the lifeguards Just like a human drowning, there is profound sadness for this innocent animal,” Mr Jenner explained.
“The death of an innocent animal. It's difficult to erase those terrible images from your mind,” he added.
The death of Thae comes as lifeguards along the west coast continue to pull people, including tourists, from the surf, with rescues at Nai Harn yesterday still overwhelming lifeguards there. (See here.)
