Phuket Surf Lifesaving carnival to begin next week

PHUKET: A four-day long Phuket Surf Lifesaving carnival will kick-off next Wednesday (Dec 6) with a huge line-up of educational, training and sporting activities to promote the importance of water safety and strengthen the skills of the lifeguards tasked with keeping the island’s beaches and swimming areas safe.

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 2 December 2017, 01:07PM

Phuket Lifeguard Chief Prathaiyuth confirmed to The Phuket News today (Dec 2) that, “Beginning next week, there will be several water safety training activities for local the community to take part in. It is an important part of creating awareness around water safety in the Phuket community, which is so important because we live on an island surrounded by ocean and beaches.”

The Phuket Lifeguard Club has organised a free two-day lifeguard training course on Dec 6-7, at the Life Saving Education Centre at Patong Beach for any and all tour operators and hotel staff who are interested in refreshing their water safety skills.

“I would like to invite everybody to join with us for this training course. Participants can come to learn basic swimming and water safety skills on Dec 6 and 7. It is totally free. Currently, there are 40 registered participants from the maximum 50. But would be happy to extend the maximum number of participants allowed if more people come to register.”

The training course will be followed by an “Ocean Swim Competition” on December 8, which will see swimmers race from Karon Beach to Karon Noi Beach, which is overlooked Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort.

“This event will also help promote swimming as a sport that can improve your health and well,” said Chief Prathaiyuth.

Following the “Ocean Swim Competition”, will be a “Junior Surf Lifesaving Training Session” on Dec 9 from 9-12 pm at Loma Park near Patong Beach. It is expected that about 150 kids from around the Patong area will take part in the day’s activities, aimed at increasing their awareness of water safety.

Phuket Lifeguard Service Deputy Chief Vitanya Chuayuan told The Phuket news, “Many of our lifeguards will show up to do this for the kids, as it is so important to teach them how be safe around water.

Bollywood

“This event is being supported by the Phuket Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports, the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation, MontAzure, Le Meridien and the Australian Consulate-General Phuket,” he added.

The grand finale of the week’s activities will be the “Phuket Lifesaving Championship 2017” with teams from The Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, and of course Phuket, confirmed to join the competition.

The teams will be competing for a place at the Lifesaving World Championships in Adelaide, Australia in 2018.

Events at the championship will include: Iron Man Beach Sprint, Board Relay Race, Beach Flags Race, Surf Race, Board Rescue Race and Rescue Tube Race.

“We hope that this years events will increase the momentum to create a national Water Safety Week next year.” Prathaiyuth added,

For registration more information and contact: thailifeguard@gmail.com

This event is proudly supported by The Phuket News

 

 
chris007 | 04 December 2017 - 04:10:09

Yup, some hoopla and fanfare in typical thai style will assure the tourists they are safe in the water. In reality in the thai mind all that is required to fix the dilemma is pretense. All sizzle and no steak.

Sue Yu2 | 03 December 2017 - 12:17:02

This is great - if only the PPAO had this attitude then Phuket would have a lifeguard service to be proud of. The organisers of these events put the PPAO to shame.

Foot | 03 December 2017 - 12:03:28

Having a world class life saving competition in Phuket, which has no life guard system, is amusing.  We'll be able to observe how expert, well paid, life guards do it in other countries.

It's shameful that Phuket won't follow the lead of the experts.

Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.