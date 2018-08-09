THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Phuket surf danger, call to close beaches to swimmers remains

PHUKET: Despite the break in the wind and rain today (Aug 9), the International Surf Lifesaving Association (ISLA) has repeated its call to close Phuket’s exposed west coast beaches to swimmers until current dangerous conditions subside - as the surf remains just as dangerous as it has been throughout this week.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 August 2018, 10:27AM

The ISLA has repeated its call to close Phuket’s exposed west coast beaches to swimmers. Photo: ISLA

The following warnings are in effect:

  • High Surf
  • Dangerous Shorebreak
  • Severe Rip Currents
  • High Winds
  • Sudden Squalls
  • Rapid Beach Erosion

“A warning means these conditions are imminent or are already occurring,” ISLA noted in its advisory.

“Short-period waves of two-to-three metres are battering Phuket's exposed beaches. Sudden squalls can produce dangerous winds and surf height can increase quickly.

Central Phuket

“Sets of large waves are powerful enough to overwhelm bathers and sweep them off their feet directly into powerful, outgoing, rip currents, who can be swept out to sea,” the lifesaving agency noted.

Beaches currently experiencing these severe conditions include: Nai Harn, Kata Noi, Kata, Karon, Surin, Bang Tao, Layan, Nai Thon, Nai Yang and Mai Khao.

 

 

