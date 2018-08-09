The following warnings are in effect:
- High Surf
- Dangerous Shorebreak
- Severe Rip Currents
- High Winds
- Sudden Squalls
- Rapid Beach Erosion
“A warning means these conditions are imminent or are already occurring,” ISLA noted in its advisory.
“Short-period waves of two-to-three metres are battering Phuket's exposed beaches. Sudden squalls can produce dangerous winds and surf height can increase quickly.
“Sets of large waves are powerful enough to overwhelm bathers and sweep them off their feet directly into powerful, outgoing, rip currents, who can be swept out to sea,” the lifesaving agency noted.
Beaches currently experiencing these severe conditions include: Nai Harn, Kata Noi, Kata, Karon, Surin, Bang Tao, Layan, Nai Thon, Nai Yang and Mai Khao.
