‘Phuket Super Fight Real Muay Thai’ puts on a show to thrill fans

Phuket fans of Muay Thai were treated to an exceptional fight night of action last Friday (Jan 31) as “The Phuket Super Fight Real Muay Thai” event was hosted at Central Festival.

Muay-Thai

By The Phuket News

Friday 7 February 2020, 09:50AM

Seksan Or.Kwanmuang and Thanonchai Somwangkaiyang in one of the night’s highlight fights. Photo: Helen Tran

Rodtang connects with Yodlekphet in the fight of the night. Photo: Helen Tran

An electric atmosphere contributed to the high calibre line-up of fighters raising their game as some truly impressive bouts were fought out to an enthusiastic and receptive crowd.

The fight of the night saw Rodtang Jitmuangnon take home a unanimous points victory against Yodlekphet Or.Atchariya, with a particularly explosive round 3 seeing both fighters leaving no stone unturned in their quest for a knock-out.

Widely regarded as the biggest superstar in Muay Thai, Rodtang is charting a blazing a trail with this victory chalking up his 10th win a row; he last lost back in 2018, to Rungkit Mor Bestkamala.

Other highlights on the evening saw Chalam Parunchai defeat Chorfah Tor.Sangtiennoi and Seksan Or.Kwanmuang beat Thanonchai Somwangkaiyang.

Full results:

1. Petchsomjit Jitmuangnon beat Satanmuanglek Petchyindeeacademy (112lb-113lb)

2. Rungnarai Kiatmoo9 beat Petchsommai Sor.Sommai (112lb-113lb)

3. Samingdet Nor.AnuwatGym lost to Pompetch Sor.Samakphong (126lb)

4. (Highlight) Chalam Parunchai beat Chorfah Tor.Sangtiennoi (128lb)

5. Superball Tded99 vs Mongkolpetch Petchyindeeacademy ended in a draw (133lb)

6. Petchsinin Sidchefboontham lost to Charoenporn J-PowerRoofSamui (128lb)

7. (Highlight) Rodtang Jitmuangnon beat Yodlekphet Or.Atchariya (134lb)

8. (Highlight) Seksan Or.Kwanmuang beat Thanonchai Somwangkaiyang (135lb)

9. Singsuriya PornchaiPlazaRomKlao lost to Saensiri J-PowerRoofPhuket (145.5lb)

10. Petchseeta GobwasadupanPhuketMuayThai won by KO in the 3rd round against Nompriew Tohratchatat (112lb)

11. Kompatak SinbiMuayThai beat Worawut MUden/BawvyJeans (124lb)

12. Panpercent Sor.Sarawut beat Singdomthong Choktaweeoy (121-122lb)

13. Petchsaenchai MUden (formerly Yodsaenchai Kiatwanaram) beat Nirannoi OrBorTor.Sarot/Gor.Sangjan (126lb)