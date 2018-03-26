PHUKET: A man was pinned inside a Super Cheap delivery truck when it rammed into the back of a construction supplies truck about to make a U-turn on Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew earlier today (Mar 26).

Monday 26 March 2018, 06:03PM

Witnesses told police that the Super Cheap delivery truck rammed into the back of the truck carrying the light steel beams at speed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket City Police was notified of the accident at 11:50am, while the blocked road caused traffic tailbacks that stretched for several kilometres.

Kusoldharm rescue workers along with medical staff from Mission Hospital Phuket soon arrived at the scene, on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound before the Kaimook Sapam pearl shop in Moo 1, Koh Kaew.

A six-wheeled Hino truck of the Koh Kaew Chai Steel company carrying light steel beams was in the middle of the road.

Behind the Hino truck was a Super Cheap delivery vehicle, still carrying a comprehensive range of products, with its front end destroyed.

About 30 of the steel beams had spilled onto the road

Inside the Isuzu truck was an injured Myanmar man who was identified only as “Mr Palad”, 30. He was crying in pain still pinned inside the vehicle with his left leg broken.

Rescue workers freed Mr Palad and sped him to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Maj Akkaradet Pongprom of the Phuket City Police later arrived at the scene.

“We were told that the driver of the Hino truck, ‘Mr Eak’ (age given as about 50), was delivering the steel beams,” Maj Akkaradet said.

“He went to make a U-turn when an Isuzu pickup truck, driven by a Myanmar man, Mr ‘Peet’, heading from Phuket Town at speed, collided into the back of the Hino truck.

“Steel beams from the Hino truck jammed into the front of the Isuzu truck and spilled onto the ground. Mr Peet and his passenger sustained minor injuries,” Maj Akkaradet explained.

Police were continuing their investigation into who may be deemed at fault for the accident, Maj Akkaradet added.