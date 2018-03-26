The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Super Cheap delivery truck in heavy rear-end collision

PHUKET: A man was pinned inside a Super Cheap delivery truck when it rammed into the back of a construction supplies truck about to make a U-turn on Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew earlier today (Mar 26).

transport, accidents, Safety, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 26 March 2018, 06:03PM

Witnesses told police that the Super Cheap delivery truck rammed into the back of the truck carrying the light steel beams at speed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Witnesses told police that the Super Cheap delivery truck rammed into the back of the truck carrying the light steel beams at speed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub Witnesses told police that the Super Cheap delivery truck rammed into the back of the truck carrying the light steel beams at speed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub Witnesses told police that the Super Cheap delivery truck rammed into the back of the truck carrying the light steel beams at speed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub Witnesses told police that the Super Cheap delivery truck rammed into the back of the truck carrying the light steel beams at speed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub Witnesses told police that the Super Cheap delivery truck rammed into the back of the truck carrying the light steel beams at speed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub Witnesses told police that the Super Cheap delivery truck rammed into the back of the truck carrying the light steel beams at speed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub Witnesses told police that the Super Cheap delivery truck rammed into the back of the truck carrying the light steel beams at speed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub Witnesses told police that the Super Cheap delivery truck rammed into the back of the truck carrying the light steel beams at speed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub Witnesses told police that the Super Cheap delivery truck rammed into the back of the truck carrying the light steel beams at speed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Witnesses told police that the Super Cheap delivery truck rammed into the back of the truck carrying the light steel beams at speed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket City Police was notified of the accident at 11:50am, while the blocked road caused traffic tailbacks that stretched for several kilometres.

Kusoldharm rescue workers along with medical staff from Mission Hospital Phuket soon arrived at the scene, on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound before the Kaimook Sapam pearl shop in Moo 1, Koh Kaew.

A six-wheeled Hino truck of the Koh Kaew Chai Steel company carrying light steel beams was in the middle of the road.

Behind the Hino truck was a Super Cheap delivery vehicle, still carrying a comprehensive range of products, with its front end destroyed.

About 30 of the steel beams had spilled onto the road

Inside the Isuzu truck was an injured Myanmar man who was identified only as “Mr Palad”, 30. He was crying in pain still pinned inside the vehicle with his left leg broken.

World Cup League @ BISP

Rescue workers freed Mr Palad and sped him to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Maj Akkaradet Pongprom of the Phuket City Police later arrived at the scene.

“We were told that the driver of the Hino truck, ‘Mr Eak’ (age given as about 50), was delivering the steel beams,” Maj Akkaradet said.

“He went to make a U-turn when an Isuzu pickup truck, driven by a Myanmar man, Mr ‘Peet’, heading from Phuket Town at speed, collided into the back of the Hino truck.

“Steel beams from the Hino truck jammed into the front of the Isuzu truck and spilled onto the ground. Mr Peet and his passenger sustained minor injuries,” Maj Akkaradet explained.

Police were continuing their investigation into who may be deemed at fault for the accident, Maj Akkaradet added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Rich 44 | 26 March 2018 - 20:54:56

I wish people would drive more carefully.
The life you save could be your own....or any of us.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 26 March 2018 - 19:14:08

A lovely just thai complicated accident.
Guess steel beams were not secured. 
At the end, nothing comes out of it.
Perhaps a 1 insurance refuse to pay out. End of story.

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.