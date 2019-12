Phuket Sunshine Village presents Christmas Market

Phuket Sunshine Village presents its Charity Christmas Market on Saturday and Sunday December 14th and 15th. The market will run from 3 until 8pm and will comprise booths selling food, drinks and gifts as well as entertainment for friends and family. In the spirit of Christmas all donations go towards PSV to insure that no child has an empty stocking.