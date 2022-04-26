tengoku
Phuket Sundowners hosted by AustCham - Friday 10 June

Phuket Sundowners hosted by AustCham - Friday 10 June

Start From: Friday 10 June 2022, 06:00PM to Friday 10 June 2022, 09:00PM

AustCham Thailand, in collaboration with Australian Alumni, American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM), British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT), Belgian-Luxembourg/Thai Chamber of Commerce, CanCham Thailand, Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce (FTCC), German-Thai Chamber of Commerce (GTCC), Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce (NTCC) and Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce, invite you to join us for Phuket Sundowners to be held on Friday 10th June, 2022, at the Angsana Laguna Phuket.

Please register in advance, as walk-ins are not allowed for this event. Limited spaces, please book early to avoid disappointment COVID-19

Requirements: Attendees must be able to show proof of at least double vaccinated and a Negative test result (ATK/RT-PCR) conducted within 24 hours of arriving at the event.

Cost: Baht 500 for AustCham members, partner Chambers’ members, and Australian Alumni Members. Baht 900 for non-members.

Person : AustCham Thailand
Address : Angsana Laguna Phuket

 

