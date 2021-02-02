Phuket Sundowners - February 2021

Start From: Thursday 25 February 2021, 06:00PM to Thursday 25 February 2021, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

AustCham Thailand and the Australian Consulate General Phuket, in collaboration with Australian Alumni, British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT), Belgian-Luxembourg/Thai Chamber of Commerce, CanCham Thailand, Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce (FTCC), German-Thai Chamber of Commerce (GTCC) and the Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce (NTCC), is delighted to invite you to join us for “Australia Day Phuket Sundowners” at Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa, on Thursday 25th February 2021, from 18.00-21.00 hrs. A celebration of all things Australian, join us for your favourite Australian food & beverages, and welcome in the New Year as the first business networking event of 2021! Cost 500 THB for AustCham members, partner Chambers’ members, and Australian Alumni Members, 900 THB for non-members.