Phuket Sundowners - February 2021

Phuket Sundowners - February 2021

Start From: Thursday 25 February 2021, 06:00PM to Thursday 25 February 2021, 09:00PM

AustCham Thailand and the Australian Consulate General Phuket, in collaboration with Australian Alumni, British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT), Belgian-Luxembourg/Thai Chamber of Commerce, CanCham Thailand, Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce (FTCC), German-Thai Chamber of Commerce (GTCC) and the Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce (NTCC), is delighted to invite you to join us for “Australia Day Phuket Sundowners” at Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa, on Thursday 25th February 2021, from 18.00-21.00 hrs. A celebration of all things Australian, join us for your favourite Australian food & beverages, and welcome in the New Year as the first business networking event of 2021! Cost 500 THB for AustCham members, partner Chambers’ members, and Australian Alumni Members, 900 THB for non-members.

Person : AustCham Team
Address : Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa

 

Phuket community
Phuket lifeguards urge beach caution after Russian man, Thai girl rescued from drowning

Whenever I go to Naiharn beach the lifeguards are always keeping a close watch on their smartphones ...(Read More)

New US Secretary of State Blinken affirms close Thai relations

The ironing diplomatic words are spoken. Given each other 'face'. Now comes the time of wait...(Read More)

Phuket mayors, councillors discharged ahead of municipal election 

I hope to read later in press, before election day., about personal profiles of Mayor and councillor...(Read More)

FDA ready for key role

Thailand Officialdom acts by 'order'. Officials always wait for 'orders' from above....(Read More)

Myanmar’s army detains Suu Kyi in apparent coup

It is not a coup. Its just an adjustment of an inappropriate female run government. Gillard sent Au...(Read More)

Phuket mayors, councillors discharged ahead of municipal election 

Let the vote buying commence!...(Read More)

FDA ready for key role

"That review will be complete by May when it has been agreed that Siam Bioscience will begin pr...(Read More)

Myanmar’s army detains Suu Kyi in apparent coup

Suu Kyi was never anything more than a figurehead face of Myanmar. Similar to what a Queen or King ...(Read More)

FDA ready for key role

"Thailand’s acquiescence to rolling out vaccines less thoroughly tested than for other contag...(Read More)

FDA ready for key role

..in import licenses Thailand? The International Pharmacy industry has more important issues to deal...(Read More)

 

