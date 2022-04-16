tengoku
Phuket suffers third road death for Songkran holidays

PHUKET:  Phuket officials recorded four accidents resulting in one fatality and three injuries requiring admission to hospital for treatment on Day 5 of the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the Songkran holidays, from midnight to midnight yesterday (Apr 15).

accidentsdeathtourismtransportpoliceSafety
By The Phuket News

Saturday 16 April 2022, 01:40PM

Phuket Songkran road casualty tally has reaches three dead, 18 injured. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Songkran road casualty tally reaches three dead, 18 injured

The news was delivered at the daily briefing held at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning. The meeting was chaired by Rear Admiral Kanokpol Pimthong, Deputy Chief of the Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), which serves as the political arm of the Thai military.

No details about the third casualty were provided in the official report by the Phuket Office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The four accidents officially recognised yesterday brings the official total for the island during the campaign to 21 accidents, resulting in 18 people being admitted to hospital and three deaths.

At the meeting it was reported that motorbikes remain the most common vehicle involved in accidents, while the most common “risk behaviour” was drunk driving, followed by speeding and not wearing a helmet while riding a motorbike.

It was reported that the most common traffic violations acted on by police were driving without a licence, followed by not wearing a helmet, ignoring traffic signals and not wearing a seat belt

However, so far officials have not released any reports on the actual number of fines levied for traffic violations during the campaign.

The number of marine transport safety incidents officially reported remained at zero. Yet the Phuket Marine Office urges tour operators to focus on safety and monitor weather reports.

