Phuket suffers seventh COVID death in ongoing outbreak

PHUKET: Phuket has suffered its seventh death attributed to COVID-19 in the latest outbreak, the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) has announced.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 26 June 2021, 02:18PM

Phuket officials marked three new infections for yesterday (June 25), leaving the total number of people infected on the island since Apr 3 at 719. Photo: PPHO

The news came with the standard daily update of new infections on the island for yesterday, posted online by the Official COVID-19 Information Center Phuket yesterday evening (June 25). No details of the latest victim’s death were provided. According to the PPHO report last night, Phuket officials marked three new infections for yesterday (June 25), leaving the total number of people infected on the island since Apr 3 at 719. The 719 does not include six people infected outside Phuket but brought to the island for treatment and two foreigners who were marked as being infected outside the country. Of the 719 cases recognised since Apr 3, 673 have been released from hospital care while 47 patients remain under medical care and supervision. The PPHO report also included a map showing the locations of infections on Phuket, as follows: Wichit - 85 infections

Phuket Town - 80

Patong - 77

Rassada - 65

Kathu - 55

Cherng Talay - 45

Chalong - 46

Rawai - 46

Thepkrasattri - 34

Srisoonthorn - 36

Kamala - 33

Koh Kaew - 27

Karon - 31

Pa Khlok - 10

Mai Khao - 9

Sakhu - 9