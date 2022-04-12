tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket suffers five injured, no deaths on Day 1 of Songkran ‘Seven Days’ campaign

Phuket suffers five injured, no deaths on Day 1 of Songkran ‘Seven Days’ campaign

PHUKET: Phuket began the first day of the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for Songkran 2022 with five people injured, but no deaths, Udomphon Kan, head of the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office (DDPM-Phuket), reported today (Apr 12).

tourismaccidentsSafety
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 12 April 2022, 05:34PM

Tourists at Rassada Pier board a ferry to Phi Phi Island earlier today (Apr 12). Photo: PR Phuket

Tourists at Rassada Pier board a ferry to Phi Phi Island earlier today (Apr 12). Photo: PR Phuket

Tourists at Rassada Pier earlier today (Apr 12). Photo: PR Phuket

Tourists at Rassada Pier earlier today (Apr 12). Photo: PR Phuket

Safety checks were conducted on boats at Rassada Pier earlier today (Apr 12). Photo: PR Phuket

Safety checks were conducted on boats at Rassada Pier earlier today (Apr 12). Photo: PR Phuket

Safety checks were conducted on boats at Rassada Pier earlier today (Apr 12). Photo: PR Phuket

Safety checks were conducted on boats at Rassada Pier earlier today (Apr 12). Photo: PR Phuket

Vice Governor Pichet chaired the daily briefing this morning (Apr 12). Photo: PR Phuket

Vice Governor Pichet chaired the daily briefing this morning (Apr 12). Photo: PR Phuket

Vice Governor Pichet chaired the daily briefing this morning (Apr 12). Photo: PR Phuket

Vice Governor Pichet chaired the daily briefing this morning (Apr 12). Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The news came at the traditional morning briefing at Provincial Hall, today chaired by Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong.

Mr Udomphon explained that Phuket officials recorded five people injured in five accidents on Day 1 of the campaign, from midnight to midnight yesterday (Monday, Apr 11).

Of the five injured, three were male and two were female, he said.

As for the efforts by police to increase road safety, officers levied the most fines during Day 1 for people not wearing a helmet riding a motorbike, followed by people driving without a licence, people not wearing a seatbelt, followed by people ignoring traffic signals, Mr Udomphon said.

Vice Governor Pichet said that he had emphasized that all checkpoints should strictly follow the measures set out for the road-safety campaign, especially regarding drunk drivers, in order to prevent accidents.

V/Gov Pichet also said that officers at all checkpoints were rigorous in their efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, according to a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Sinea Phuket

V/Gov Pichet later today inspected operations at Rassada Port (or Rassada Harbour, the facility officially uses both names), as marine transport safety is included under the “Seven Days” campaign.

The port is a popular jump-off point for people travelling to nearby islands.

Activity at the port was reported as “quite lively”, with V/Gov Pichet noting that there were more Thai tourists than foreigners boarding a ferry heading to Phi Phi Island.

Before the Songkran holidays the port saw 60-800 people boarding outbound boats. Songkran is expected to see that number rise to over 1,000 a day, V/Gov Pichet said.

While at the port, V/Gov Pichet led safety inspections of some of the boats to ensure they complied with marine safety requirements, including not overloading with passengers, carrying enough life jackets for all people on board, ensuring there are enough fire extinguishers in approved condition for use and making sure that the boat had radio contact with marine safety officers.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 12 April 2022 - 18:23:03 

'Rigorous'? I've just drive past three (two of them twice) and all had their heads firmly glued to their phones. What a farce. Just a PR stunt.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: High hopes for a Songkran travel boost to Phuket || April 12
High hopes for Phuket Songkran tourism boost
Air passenger numbers rise for Songkran
Official Songkran celebrations begin in Phuket Town
US orders non-essential staff to leave Shanghai as virus surges
Phuket Poll: Should Phuket receive Russian tourists?
Phuket marks 178 new COVID cases, two more deaths
South peace talks at crucial turn
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla checkpoints to be gone, Ex-Thai soldiers arrested with Yakuza chief || April 11
Seven Days of Danger for Songkran begins in Phuket
Aussies in Phuket called to submit postal votes for May 21 election
Bangla to remove COVID checkpoints
Patong home gutted in house fire
Phuket disaster officials keeping watch on Nicobar tremors
Man shot dead in Bueng Kan hospital

 

Phuket community
Phuket suffers five injured, no deaths on Day 1 of Songkran ‘Seven Days’ campaign

'Rigorous'? I've just drive past three (two of them twice) and all had their heads firml...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should Phuket receive Russian tourists?

No of course not but, FFS Ruskies, WEAR THE MASKS ...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should Phuket receive Russian tourists?

Frankly, if I didn't have family connections with Thailand I would seriously consider boycotting...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should Phuket receive Russian tourists?

Purely economic responses to the survey, as well put by Fascinated. Thias power brokers looking to b...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should Phuket receive Russian tourists?

Align yourself with Russia and ostracize the rest of the world. The only people who wouldn't car...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should Phuket receive Russian tourists?

Well this poll was hacked after 12 a clock to day. ...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should Phuket receive Russian tourists?

This is an absolutely stupid poll, as if it was invented by a person who is very far from understand...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should Phuket receive Russian tourists?

What would be good would be to inform people about who some of the other countries Thailand has alig...(Read More)

Seven Days of Danger for Songkran begins in Phuket

If you were serious about protecting people on thai roads you would teach them how to drive first! P...(Read More)

Aussies in Phuket called to submit postal votes for May 21 election

Yes, voting is compulsory IN Australia. Any aussies who will be outside the country for an extended ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SIAM SINFONETTA GALA PERFORMANCE AT LAGUNA PHUKET - 19TH APRIL 2022
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Devas Lounge
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
EPL predictions

 