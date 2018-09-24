THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Phuket students to be Taiji Cove ‘mini-monitors’

PHUKET: A fundraiser kicked off yesterday (Sept 23) for two local students, Imogen Hussey and Aidan Darr, to travel to Taiji, Japan, to train to become cove mini-monitors at the infamous dolphin cove, as documented in the 2009 Academy Award-winning movie, The Cove.

Community
By The Phuket News

Monday 24 September 2018, 02:54PM

The mini-concert yesterday (Sept 23) marked the launch of the fundraiser to send two Phuket youngsters to Taiji, Japan, to be train to become cove mini-monitors. Photo: Supplied

Project Artisan in Layan (click here) hosted live music with Vicki Kiely and Mike Mitchell along with a community bake sale held in the garden to raise funds and awareness of the world-renowned Dolphin Project.

The students and Ms Kiely will be travelling from October 13-20 and will serve as monitors during the annual dolphin hunting season.

They will be responsible for documenting and live streaming the annual dolphin hunt in order for the world to know what is happening and that this is how dolphins are captured and eventually end up in dolphin shows around the world.

Donations are still needed and can be made by contacting Vicki Kiely at vickikiely@gmail.com.

 

 

