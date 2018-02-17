The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Phuket students returns wallet full of Chinese New Year cash to owner

PHUKET: A Thai woman was reunited with her wallet by Phuket students after she dropped it during her lunch break at Saphan Hin yesterday (Feb 16).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 17 February 2018, 02:09PM

Yesterday afternoon a Facebook user named “Moddam Yimwan” posted three pictures in a Facebook group with the message read, “These two boys are very nice. Phuket youths are not always bad. At 11:30am after I bought my lunch, I was walking back to my work place. I dropped my wallet at Saphan Hin.

“I have B9,000 cash inside the wallet. These money is my hongbao I received this morning. These two boys shout to me and returned the wallet. They are handsome and nice boys. Their parents and teachers are very successful in teaching them to be good people,” the message continued.

“I want to by some snack for them but they refused. So I gave them some money as a reward. Every good person need to gain back a reward. Same as when I always help an elder person to cross the road. Goodness will returns to us,” the message continued.

Many commenters joined in the admiration of the two boys. Some added that the boys were named “Pond” and “Tua” and that they are students at Bangneaw Municipal School in Phuket Town.

 

 
