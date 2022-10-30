Phuket students offer free repairs and haircuts to flood victims

PHUKET: A group of students from Phuket Polytechnic College have come together under an initiative to provide assistance to those affected by the recent floods across the island.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 30 October 2022, 03:00PM

Under the initiative known as ‘Fix it Community Renovation Center - Volunteer Spirit’, the students will be providing repair services for motorbikes and home electronic appliances such as microwaves, toasters and kettles while also offering free haircuts to citizens.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew presided over a ceremony to launch the initiative at Lim hu Tai Su Shrine in Ratsada yesterday (Oct 29).

He was joined by Kraphu Nilwan, Director of Phuket Polytechnic College, Saroj Angkhanapilas, Mayor of Phuket City, members of the Phuket City Council, teachers, educational personnel and full-time and short-term students.

Getting into the spirit of things, Governor Narong himself received a free hair cut by the students after the opening ceremony to launch the initiative.