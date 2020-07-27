Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket students hold anti-government protest

PHUKET: Some 350 students turned out for an anti-government rally at Saphan Hin on the outskirts of Phuket Town yesterday evening (July 26) calling for the government to step down and criticising its handling of the COVID-19 economic crisis and the ensuing mass unemployment that has arisen throughout the country.

politics
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 27 July 2020, 10:34AM

The protest was carried out peacefully. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Wanchalerm posters were also labeled, ‘Cause of disappearance: abducted by the state’. Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Wanchalerm posters were also labeled, ‘Cause of disappearance: abducted by the state’. Tanyaluk Sakoot

The protest, which began at about 5:30pm, was held by the "Phuket Liberation" youth group, with many protesters holding placards criticising the government’s rule of the country, claiming that a “dictator” was ignoring the democratic rights of citizens.

Many of the protesters carried placards featuring messages such as “Wake up Phuket”, “Sovereignty belongs to the people” and “Can’t democracy comment?”, as well as many featuring a photo of Wanchalerm Satsaksit, the Thai pro-democracy activist who fled Thailand after the 2014 coup who was last seen being abducted by armed men outside a condo where he was staying home in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on June 4.

The Wanchalerm posters were also labeled, “Cause of disappearance: abducted by the state”.

Rally leader Chuchawet Diddarak said the gathering was held to exercise the constitutional right of association for citizens exercising civil rights under the constitution to provide a forum for Phuket people to voice their demands, which he listed as: “1. The dissolution of the House must be announced. 2. Draft a new constitution or amend the constitution 3. End the threat to the people”

“The new constitution must be amended, the government must release the power to Phuket province, to be self-managed by tourism organizations and able to empower for full ability,” Mr Chuchawet also said.

He also called for more people to exercise their right to gather to voice their opinion.

Dan About Thailand

“Democracy has to be open, people must have areas where young people can voice their opinions. Young people need to know that they can voice their demands, this is a democratic right. Not just follow the rules given by one established leader.

“Everyone here has come together to demand their democratic rights,” he said.

Military police were present at the rally, but the protest concluded peacefully. 

However, one man on a saleng (motorbike with sidecar) arrived and started shouting angrily at the protesters, but was escorted away from the rally by military security personnel.

Additional reporting by Tanyaluk Sakoot

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Earlier to start, earlier to recover

The low numbers of Thais coming here could be because of Phuket's bad reputation among Thais of ...(Read More)

OAG under pressure to break silence

They are funny. Just confirming more and more, after 8 years of the accident, the corruption out of ...(Read More)

Patong bomber escapes, re-arrested announce police

All 'escapes' have a story behind it here in Thailand. Incompetence or corruption. Any more ...(Read More)

Patong bomber escapes, re-arrested announce police

@ Pu Li,... You joking by mentioning ' one case only', short in memory? Remember 16 yr old ...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Let's clear the air

All the environment problems mentioned in article are easy to solve by Phuketians. Point is, there i...(Read More)

Confirmed: Embassy letters needed for Immigration 'visa extension'

Letter from a Embassy to Thai Immigration: "To whom it may concern,... Dear Sirs, our national...(Read More)

OAG under pressure to break silence

CaptainJack69 - evidently...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Earlier to start, earlier to recover

No, recovery from SARS, Sept 11th, etc was much faster than listed here. First of all, Thailand was...(Read More)

Public fury as 'Boss' allowed to walk free

Island Man, I remember the case of the driver, apparently pissed as a fart, killing 4 people. Got...(Read More)

Confirmed: Embassy letters needed for Immigration 'visa extension'

maverik..the article is missleading.. look at picture 2 attached to the article.. PN simply not ment...(Read More)

 

