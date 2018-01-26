The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket Community
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket students awarded Roy E Heinecke Scholarships at Anantara Mai Khao

Each year, Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas supports the Roy E Heinecke Scholarship Foundation.

Press Release

Friday 26 January 2018, 05:32PM

The Minor International scholarship supports less fortunate children of all ages who have outstanding records of performance.

Today (Jan 26) celebrates the eighth annual ceremony and 49 students receiving these prestigious scholarships from Baan Mai Khao, Tha Chatchai, Wat Thepkrasatree and Thalang Pranangsang schools, in the Mai Khao area.

The Heinecke Foundation was created in 1994 and is named after CEO and Chairman of Minor International and owner of Anantara and to honour his late father Roy E Heinecke.

Each year scholarships are awarded to 449 students which help support their education from early learning stages through to graduation.

The late Roy E Heinecke spent many years serving the US Embassy in the Asia-Pacific region.

Being exposed to the cultures and living in these countries inspired him to provide deserving youngsters the advantage of more education.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Five Phuket tour boat drivers charged in random pier inspections

Read the article..."Then all information and evidence required will be presented to the Tourism Business Licences office" Somewhat premature...(Read More)

Korean tourist dies during island trip off Phuket

yep...I agree...no-one should be allowed to swim in the water at any beach or anywhere else. ...(Read More)

THAI flight from Hong Kong skids off Phuket runway, incident under investigation

Wow there is a first for Phuket. The Thai airways plane was back in service within hours? Did they not spray the tail logo with black paint and spray ...(Read More)

Go Eco Phuket petitions to form official marine protection task force

And still the mother of all expats makes incorrect assertions....(Read More)

THAI flight from Hong Kong skids off Phuket runway, incident under investigation

Decline, lie, not available. And it all goes over, in thai thinking. That this aircraft was allowed just within hours to take off again with a full...(Read More)

THAI flight from Hong Kong skids off Phuket runway, incident under investigation

Even thai air aviation matters are now covered up by Thai Authorities, unless The Aviation Herald reports No critical failure, minor damage? In inte...(Read More)

Five Phuket tour boat drivers charged in random pier inspections

Instead to focus of few injured and dead tourists with the tour boat operators, it would be better as well to regulate all foreigners renting motorcyc...(Read More)

Korean tourist dies during island trip off Phuket

Very strange the Chalong police took a photo of a witness in the station. Not appropriate at all. ...(Read More)

Work to correct Phuket’s ‘improper’ temple erections hits halfway mark

If peoples feelings and sensitivities were not a point by building this improper structures, why should it be a point when removing it now ? And,.....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.