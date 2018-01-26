Phuket students awarded Roy E Heinecke Scholarships at Anantara Mai Khao

Each year, Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas supports the Roy E Heinecke Scholarship Foundation.

Friday 26 January 2018, 05:32PM

The Minor International scholarship supports less fortunate children of all ages who have outstanding records of performance.

Today (Jan 26) celebrates the eighth annual ceremony and 49 students receiving these prestigious scholarships from Baan Mai Khao, Tha Chatchai, Wat Thepkrasatree and Thalang Pranangsang schools, in the Mai Khao area.

The Heinecke Foundation was created in 1994 and is named after CEO and Chairman of Minor International and owner of Anantara and to honour his late father Roy E Heinecke.

Each year scholarships are awarded to 449 students which help support their education from early learning stages through to graduation.

The late Roy E Heinecke spent many years serving the US Embassy in the Asia-Pacific region.

Being exposed to the cultures and living in these countries inspired him to provide deserving youngsters the advantage of more education.