Phuket students allowed to go back to school

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has issued a provincial order allowing schools across Phuket to resume on-site classes for students of all ages, starting tomorrow (Jan 17).

By The Phuket News

Sunday 16 January 2022, 06:52PM

The order allowing students to go back to school was issued earlier today (Jan 16). Image: Phuket Info Center

Page 1 of the order. Image: Phuket Info Center

Page 2 of the order. Image: Phuket Info Center

The move has made national news, as schools elsewhere throughout the country must remain closed to on-site classes until Jan 31 under an order by the Ministry of Education.

The order (Phuket Provincial Order No. 352/2565), although posted online earlier today (Jan 16), is marked to be in effect from Jan 15-31.

The order was posted online by the Phuket Info Center, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, just after 10am, giving students and their parents less than one day to make arrangements to prepare to go back to school.

The provincial order today recognised the previous order “asking” all schools, kindergartens and other educational institutions on the island, both public and private, to “refrain” from holding any on-site activities from Jan 15-31.

However, the order today noted: "In the case of any educational institutions that are ready to open classroom teaching (On Site) before the deadline, they must follow the following measures…”

CBRE Phuket

Schools with students 12 years old or older must randomly ATK test students, teachers and personnel on commencement of classes, and continue random testing every seven days. 

Schools with students younger than 12 years old must ATK test all students, teachers and personnel on commencement of classes, and continue random testing every seven days. 

All schools must comply with the Thai Stop Covid Plus operating requirements, the order added.

“The Office of Education of Phuket Province or the agency under the jurisdiction of each educational institution shall prepare a report on the results of educational institutions that are ready and wish to open classroom teaching (On Site), which must be reported to the province [provincial government within 7 days after the start date,” the order noted.

Educational institutions must also submit to the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) their response plan for any students, staff or personnel who test positive by ATK, the order added.

